Livecyte® Kinetic Cytometer system by Phase focus wins 2017 Microscopy Today Innovation Award

August 11, 2017

Phasefocus is the proud recipient of a 2017 Microscopy Today Innovation Award for its Livecyte® Kinetic Cytometer system.

The award was presented to Dr Martin Humphry, CEO, at the Microscopy and Microanalysis  2017 meeting in St. Louis, Missouri on Wednesday 9th August, 2017.

These prestigious awards recognise the top ten innovations which advance microscopy and microanalysis, delivering improvements in performance, flexibility and ease of use.

Dr Martin Humphry, Phasefocus CEO commented “ We are delighted to have received this Innovation Award from the microscopy community, which acknowledges the added value that the Livecyte system brings to live cell imaging and individual cell analysis.”

Livecyte enables quantitative label free live cell analysis of single and multiple cell types in  heterogeneous cell populations using ptychographic quantitative phase imaging (QPI).

The low level of illumination required by the Livecyte system provides a gentle experimental environment which mimics the behaviour of cells in “real life” making it suitable for analysing more clinically and physiologically relevant primary and stem cell populations, alongside traditional cell assays.

This new technology lends itself to a wide variety of applications ranging from wound healing to drug discovery and the emerging field of personalised medicine.

Source:

Phasefocus

