Study explores effects of occupational, lifestyle risk factors on nurses' health

August 17, 2017

A prospective study of more than 20,000 nurses aged 20-45 years, 88% of whom had worked night shifts, reported their most common health issues, disease history, reproductive experiences, occupational exposures, and other lifestyle- and work-related factors. The study, which included 13% of all active Korean female nurses, is published in Journal of Women's Health, a peer-reviewed publication from Mary Ann Liebert, Inc., publishers. The article is available free on the Journal of Women's Health website until September 17, 2017.

The article entitled "The Korea Nurses' Health Study: A Prospective Cohort Study," is coauthored by Hyun-Young Park, MD, PhD and colleagues from Korea National Institute of Health, Ewha Womans University, Doowon Technical University, Hallym University, Yonsei University, and Seoul National University, Republic of Korea; Brigham and Women's Hospital, Harvard Medical School, and Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, Boston, MA; and The Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University and Brown University School of Public Health, Providence, RI.

Related Stories

Among the many interesting findings were that gastrointestinal problems were the most commonly reported health issue, affecting about one quarter of the women. Obesity (8.3%) was much less prevalent than among Korean women overall (25.2%), 99% of the nurses were non-smokers, while more than half (58.2%) were regular drinkers.

"As these women continue to participate in this long-term prospective study, it will provide a valuable opportunity to identify associations between lifestyle and environmental factors and risk factors for the development of chronic diseases," says Susan G. Kornstein, MD, Editor-in-Chief of Journal of Women's Health, Executive Director of the Virginia Commonwealth University Institute for Women's Health, Richmond, VA, and President of the Academy of Women's Health.​

Source:

http://www.liebertpub.com/global/pressrelease/do-occupational-factors-affect-reproductive-health-and-chronic-disease-risk-for-nurses/2239/

Posted in: Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Researchers identify new genetic mutation that prevents sperm production
‘Design thinking’ could help address public health challenges
Researchers uncover 16 genetic markers linked to decreased lifespan
Social isolation and loneliness is a greater threat to public health than obesity, study states
Study supports genetic testing as first-line diagnostic method for young children with epilepsy
Study offers novel insights into how genetic variants play key role in human immune system
Feinstein researcher awarded NIH grant to better understand genetic causes of Alzheimer's disease
Expert outlines pros and cons of ordering various genetic tests

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Preclinical research using 1 Tesla desktop MRI

I'm an MR imaging scientist in the preclinical field. I'm a team leader of the functional and molecular imaging team at the National Institute of Radiological Sciences (NIRS) in QST.

Preclinical research using 1 Tesla desktop MRI

Understanding the rise in NTM infections

It is important to keep in mind that nontuberculous mycobacteria are environmental, and so unlike mycobacterial tuberculosis, generally this is not a person to person transmitted disease. The organisms are found universally in water and soil and so most people are exposed on a daily basis.

Understanding the rise in NTM infections

Counteracting premature aging

Aging is the continuing process of such stress exposures, and with advancing age (normal aging), we must carry lots of senescent cells within our bodies. Senescent cells also often provide some ‘bad influences’ to surrounding healthy cells; such as chronic inflammation and tumorigenesis

Counteracting premature aging

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Genetic testing benefits youngest epilepsy patients, study finds