New international research project identifies subtypes of ocular melanoma

August 23, 2017

A new international research project, involving the University of Liverpool's leading eye cancer research group, has identified specific subtypes of ocular melanoma that will help develop improved management strategies and therapies in the future.

Uveal melanoma (UM) is a cancer that arises from the pigment cells (melanocytes) in the middle layer of the eye. UM are rare cancers, being diagnosed in about 600 patients in the UK each year, and differ in many ways to skin melanomas.

Although treatment of the eye for UM is usually successful through radiotherapy or surgery, up to 50% of UM patients develop metastatic disease, typically in the liver, for which there are currently no effective therapies.

In a comprehensive analysis of 80 primary UM, researchers of The Cancer Genome Atlas (TCGA) Research UM group identified and characterised four distinct subtypes that have unique genomic abnormalities, gene expression features, and patient outcomes.

This TCGA study, published in Cancer Cell this month, suggests that the four UM subtypes uncovered, each with unique molecular pathway changes and associated clinical prognoses, may require different management strategies.

The researchers deployed a range of sequencing technologies and novel analytical approaches to characterize molecularly and clinically distinct subtypes of UM. They were able to identify new and complex alterations of particular genes that otherwise would not have been found. These genomic alterations can help distinguish subtypes of UM, which carry more and less favourable prognoses, respectively.

Professor Coupland, who leads the University's Liverpool Ocular Oncology Research Group (LOORG; http://www.loorg.org ) and who is Director of the North West Cancer Research Centre (NWCRC; https://www.liverpool.ac.uk/nwcrc/ ), made a major contribution to the TCGA UM study. LOORG contributed 25% of the intensively investigated UM samples, which came from several other international centres. The TCGA stringency criteria for the quality of examined samples with all of the associated clinical data were very high. These criteria were met by LOORG's samples, which were kept in the unique Liverpool Ocular Oncology Biobank, run by LOORG's Senior Postdoctoral scientist, Dr Kalirai. LOORG was also integral in the histomorphological evaluation of all 80 UM samples, the complex data interpretation and manuscript writing of the TCGA UM study, which ran over 3 years from start to end.

Related Stories

Of the research Professor Coupland said: "We already stratify UM patients into those of high- and low-risk with respect to developing metastases. The TCGA subtypes will help us refine our prognostication model, which has been successfully used in the NHS for years at the Liverpool Ocular Oncology Referral Centre and other places across the globe.

"Overall, this study expanded our basic understanding of a rare, deadly disease and revealed novel characteristics of the primary tumor that may guide the development and application of 'personalised' clinical strategies for UM subtypes in the future. We are also involved in the UMCure2020 project, which is assessing many similar aspects of UM metastases in the liver. Through the TCGA and UMCure2020 I am confident that we will make breakthroughs in the treatment of this devastating disease, as has been done in other cancers recently. We are infinitely grateful to all UM patients who allow us to use their tumour samples for this research".

Source:

https://www.liverpool.ac.uk/

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Women with a medical history of breast or ovarian cancer often fail to test for inherited genetic changes
High-definition eye scan could reveal crucial warning signs of Alzheimer's disease
Breakthrough research could potentially improve detection and treatment of anal cancer
Sanford Health launches solid tumor oncolytic virus clinical trial
Female patients with esophageal cancer have superior response to treatment, study reveals
Novel nanolaser can serve as super-bright probe to detect and kill metastasized cancer cells
Women’s decision-making habits combined with values impact choice of breast cancer treatment
Scientists discover novel therapeutic strategy to treat aggressive subgroup of lung cancer

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Using liquid spring technology to create bionic knee braces

We imagine a world where mobility is never an impairment: a world where limitations to natural movement caused by injury, disorder or disability are restored and where boundaries to human performance can be broken.

Using liquid spring technology to create bionic knee braces

Optical species identification for preservation and species identification

Species identification is important for ecological research and in particular to study the impact of natural hazards or environmental pollutants present, because it’s possible to determine the general health of the ecosystem through the diversity of life that are found in a given area.

Optical species identification for preservation and species identification

Bionic vision restoration: could future technologies restore sight?

The brain is very plastic, which means that the brain is able to adapt to new signals. In the case of bionic vision restoration, the photoreceptors have died, the brain is not receiving anything biologically, and you are going to then send something which is artificial, prosthetic, and has been created outside the body.

Bionic vision restoration: could future technologies restore sight?

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Study reveals link between vitamin B supplementation and lung cancer