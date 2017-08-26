Pan-European initiative receives €3.7 million funding to train next generation of brain tumor researchers

A pan-European initiative led by the University of Plymouth designed to train the next generation of brain tumor researchers, has received funding of almost €3.7 million from the European Commission's Horizon 2020 - Research and Innovation Framework Program.

Together with partner organizations in China, the initiative is called AiPBAND and will train a new generation of entrepreneurial and innovative early-stage researchers in the early diagnosis of brain tumors.

The four-year initiative will focus on gliomas, a range of devastating and progressive brain tumors affecting around 25,000 people each year in Europe and responsible for the majority of deaths from primary brain tumors.

The potential for this project to boost research into brain tumors is significant - currently in the UK around one per cent of the total research spend on cancer is spent on brain tumors, yet they are the biggest cancer killer of children and young people under the age of 40. The creation of a new, skilled and entrepreneurially-minded generation of brain tumor researchers bodes well for the future of research into brain tumors and offers hope to millions around the world.

Some 14 fellows will be trained by experts in nine academic and three non-academic organizations participating in AiPBAND, belonging to five EU member states and six partner organizations (four in the private sectors and two international academic), with fields ranging from neuroscience, engineering (including big data science), healthcare to economics.

AiPBAND aims to address four key objectives. The first is to identify new blood biomarkers from patients with gliomas. Secondly those involved with the initiative will design three types of multiplex biosensor - plasmonic-based (which uses surface plasmons to achieve optical properties not seen in nature), graphene-based, and digital ELISA assay-based (a biochemical technique used mainly in immunology to detect the presence of an antibody or an antigen in a sample).

Third and fourth are the development of a big data-empowered intelligent data management infrastructure, and cloud-based diagnostic systems.

Accuracy, sensitivity and specificity will be assessed through clinical trials. Individual research projects under the Vitae Researcher Development Framework (which supports those undertaking a doctorate, are a member of research staff, pursuing an academic career or thinking about applying the skills developed during their PhD in another career) will be carefully arranged into local training courses, network wide events, secondments, personalized career development plans and with strong involvement of the private sector.

This approach will ensure exploitation of AiPBAND's achievements, maximising the abilities of early-stage researchers in creative and innovative thinking, knowledge transformation, while encouraging a business-orientated mind-set and entrepreneurship.

AiPBAND includes participants from the UK, Sweden, Italy, The Netherlands and Belgium, as well as partnerships with organizations in China, Germany and The Netherlands.

Leading the project is Dr Xinzhong Li, Lecturer in Medical Statistics and Bioinformatics at Plymouth University Peninsula Schools of Medicine and Dentistry. He said: "This is an exciting bringing-together of a wide range of international inter-professional and inter-discipline expertise with one aim in mind - to futureproof research into brain tumors by creating a whole new generation of researchers. We are very grateful to the European Commission's Horizon 2020 - Research and Innovation Framework Program for this funding. We are looking forward to working with our partners on this game-changing project."