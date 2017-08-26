Pan-European initiative receives €3.7 million funding to train next generation of brain tumor researchers

August 26, 2017

A pan-European initiative led by the University of Plymouth designed to train the next generation of brain tumor researchers, has received funding of almost €3.7 million from the European Commission's Horizon 2020 - Research and Innovation Framework Program.

Together with partner organizations in China, the initiative is called AiPBAND and will train a new generation of entrepreneurial and innovative early-stage researchers in the early diagnosis of brain tumors.

The four-year initiative will focus on gliomas, a range of devastating and progressive brain tumors affecting around 25,000 people each year in Europe and responsible for the majority of deaths from primary brain tumors.

The potential for this project to boost research into brain tumors is significant - currently in the UK around one per cent of the total research spend on cancer is spent on brain tumors, yet they are the biggest cancer killer of children and young people under the age of 40. The creation of a new, skilled and entrepreneurially-minded generation of brain tumor researchers bodes well for the future of research into brain tumors and offers hope to millions around the world.

Some 14 fellows will be trained by experts in nine academic and three non-academic organizations participating in AiPBAND, belonging to five EU member states and six partner organizations (four in the private sectors and two international academic), with fields ranging from neuroscience, engineering (including big data science), healthcare to economics.

AiPBAND aims to address four key objectives. The first is to identify new blood biomarkers from patients with gliomas. Secondly those involved with the initiative will design three types of multiplex biosensor - plasmonic-based (which uses surface plasmons to achieve optical properties not seen in nature), graphene-based, and digital ELISA assay-based (a biochemical technique used mainly in immunology to detect the presence of an antibody or an antigen in a sample).

Related Stories

Third and fourth are the development of a big data-empowered intelligent data management infrastructure, and cloud-based diagnostic systems.

Accuracy, sensitivity and specificity will be assessed through clinical trials. Individual research projects under the Vitae Researcher Development Framework (which supports those undertaking a doctorate, are a member of research staff, pursuing an academic career or thinking about applying the skills developed during their PhD in another career) will be carefully arranged into local training courses, network wide events, secondments, personalized career development plans and with strong involvement of the private sector.

This approach will ensure exploitation of AiPBAND's achievements, maximising the abilities of early-stage researchers in creative and innovative thinking, knowledge transformation, while encouraging a business-orientated mind-set and entrepreneurship.

AiPBAND includes participants from the UK, Sweden, Italy, The Netherlands and Belgium, as well as partnerships with organizations in China, Germany and The Netherlands.

Leading the project is Dr Xinzhong Li, Lecturer in Medical Statistics and Bioinformatics at Plymouth University Peninsula Schools of Medicine and Dentistry. He said: "This is an exciting bringing-together of a wide range of international inter-professional and inter-discipline expertise with one aim in mind - to futureproof research into brain tumors by creating a whole new generation of researchers. We are very grateful to the European Commission's Horizon 2020 - Research and Innovation Framework Program for this funding. We are looking forward to working with our partners on this game-changing project."

Source:

https://www.plymouth.ac.uk/

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Study identifies promising drug candidate for treating demyelinating diseases
Research shows how social environment can influence brain development in female teenagers
Researchers uncover brain mechanism that makes high risk people resilient to bipolar disorder
Popular high-intensity interval training leads to endorphin release in the brain
Cortisol mediates communication between gut bacteria and brain metabolites, study suggests
Walnuts reduce hunger by activating a certain brain region, say researchers
Study: Brain recovery time for athletes with concussion found to be longer than clinical recovery
Reward center of the brain peaks in the morning and evening, study finds

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Using liquid spring technology to create bionic knee braces

We imagine a world where mobility is never an impairment: a world where limitations to natural movement caused by injury, disorder or disability are restored and where boundaries to human performance can be broken.

Using liquid spring technology to create bionic knee braces

Optical species identification for preservation and species identification

Species identification is important for ecological research and in particular to study the impact of natural hazards or environmental pollutants present, because it’s possible to determine the general health of the ecosystem through the diversity of life that are found in a given area.

Optical species identification for preservation and species identification

Bionic vision restoration: could future technologies restore sight?

The brain is very plastic, which means that the brain is able to adapt to new signals. In the case of bionic vision restoration, the photoreceptors have died, the brain is not receiving anything biologically, and you are going to then send something which is artificial, prosthetic, and has been created outside the body.

Bionic vision restoration: could future technologies restore sight?

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
New optical imaging tool accurately measures detailed brain activity in neuroscience lab