Drug combination improves outcomes in patients with stable coronary or peripheral artery disease

August 28, 2017

Rivaroxaban plus aspirin improves survival and reduces stroke and heart attack in patients with stable coronary or peripheral artery disease, according to late-breaking results from the COMPASS trial presented today in a Hot Line - LBCT Session at ESC Congress and published in the NEJM.

One-third of the 55 million deaths in the world each year are from cardiovascular causes. Patients with known coronary or peripheral artery disease are at risk of death, stroke and heart attack. Aspirin is the single most widely used treatment to prevent strokes and heart attacks but is only modestly effective.

The COMPASS trial tested two possible ways to improve on aspirin, by using the combination of rivaroxaban and aspirin, or by using rivaroxaban alone, to protect against heart attack and stroke in patients with stable coronary or peripheral artery disease.

The trial randomised 27 395 patients from 33 countries in North America, South America, Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Africa and Australia. The treatments tested were rivaroxaban 2.5mg twice daily plus aspirin 100mg once daily and rivaroxaban 5mg twice daily, each of which were compared to standard therapy with aspirin 100mg once daily. The primary endpoint was a composite of cardiovascular death, stroke or myocardial infarction.

On 6 February 2017 the Data Safety Monitoring Board recommended that the rivaroxaban and aspirin arms be stopped because of a clear superiority of the combination of rivaroxaban and aspirin over aspirin alone.

The results indicate that the addition of rivaroxaban to aspirin, compared with aspirin alone, reduced cardiovascular death, stroke, or heart attack by 24%, and improved survival by 18%. Rivaroxaban 5mg twice daily was not superior to aspirin alone. The addition of rivaroxaban to aspirin increased bleeding, and the most common site of bleeding was in the stomach or lower bowel. There was no significant increase in fatal or brain bleeding.

Dr John Eikelboom, co-principal investigator and associate professor, McMaster University, Hamilton, Canada, said: "The substantial benefits seen with rivaroxaban and aspirin support the approach of using low doses of the two treatments in combination. Recent trials in other disease areas have demonstrated substantial benefits from using low doses of a combination of drugs and this concept is now further supported by the results of COMPASS."

Related Stories

Prof Stuart Connolly, co-principal investigator and professor of medicine at McMaster University, suggested that the increase in bleeding should be considered in the context of the overall findings. He said: "Many of these bleeds were not serious and despite the increase in bleeding the results clearly show a net benefit for patients, as highlighted by the 18% reduction in mortality."

The data indicates that for every 1 000 patients treated for an average of 23 months, rivaroxaban plus aspirin prevents 13 heart attacks, strokes, or cardiovascular deaths, and seven deaths from any cause, at a cost of 12 major bleeds, most of which were readily treatable. The benefits of the drug combination were achieved in patients in whom lipid-lowering and blood pressure-lowering drugs, and angiotensin converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors were widely used.

"It is noteworthy that the benefits of the combination of rivaroxaban and aspirin are on top of proven therapies," said Prof Salim Yusuf, chair of the COMPASS Steering Committee and director of the Population Health Research Institute at McMaster University. "If rivaroxaban plus aspirin is widely adopted, the potential benefits are enormous. Use of the combination in 10% of the approximately 300 million persons around the world with known cardiovascular disease would prevent as many as 100 000 deaths and twice as many premature vascular events each year."

Source:

https://www.escardio.org/The-ESC/Press-Office/Press-releases/rivaroxaban-plus-aspirin-improves-outcomes-in-stable-cardiovascular-disease-compass

Posted in: Drug Trial News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Women with diabetes who use low-dose aspirin have reduced breast cancer risk
Aspirin therapy may not provide benefits to people with peripheral vascular disease, study finds
Long-term aspirin therapy shows no benefit for stroke reduction in low risk AF patients, study finds
Aspirin used in “baby” doses may prevent breast cancer, study suggests
Drug reduces inflammation to lower cardiovascular disease and lung cancer risk
New study to explore link between binge drinking and cardiovascular disease in young adults
Review finds no evidence that low- dose aspirin buffers against cognitive decline
Regular intake of Aspirin in elderly could mean higher than previously thought risk of bleeding says new study

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Using liquid spring technology to create bionic knee braces

We imagine a world where mobility is never an impairment: a world where limitations to natural movement caused by injury, disorder or disability are restored and where boundaries to human performance can be broken.

Using liquid spring technology to create bionic knee braces

Optical species identification for preservation and species identification

Species identification is important for ecological research and in particular to study the impact of natural hazards or environmental pollutants present, because it’s possible to determine the general health of the ecosystem through the diversity of life that are found in a given area.

Optical species identification for preservation and species identification

Bionic vision restoration: could future technologies restore sight?

The brain is very plastic, which means that the brain is able to adapt to new signals. In the case of bionic vision restoration, the photoreceptors have died, the brain is not receiving anything biologically, and you are going to then send something which is artificial, prosthetic, and has been created outside the body.

Bionic vision restoration: could future technologies restore sight?

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Aspirin may provide little or no benefit for certain patients with narrowed, hardened arteries