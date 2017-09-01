Leica Microsystems receives first FDA clearance for its FL560 fluorescence microscope filter

September 1, 2017

Leica Microsystems is the first company in the US receiving FDA 510(k) clearance for the visualization of cerebrovascular blood flow in conjunction with fluorescein.

View of an Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) viewed with FL560 fluorescence. Photo courtesy of Cleopatra Charalampaki, MD, PhD, Professor of Neurosurgery, Department of Neurosurgery, Cologne Medical Center, Germany

Leica Microsystems is proud to be the first company to attain FDA 510(k) clearance for its FL560 fluorescence microscope filter for visualization of cerebrovascular blood flow in conjunction with the dye fluorescein. When integrated into a M530 OH6 neurosurgical microscope, FL560 fluorescence provides real-time, high-contrast visualization of both cerebral anatomy in native color and fluorescent blood flow. With this combined view, the surgeon has more information to aid assessment and decision-making during vascular neurosurgery.

Assessing cerebral anatomy and vascular flow, particularly in smaller vessels and the areas they perfuse, can be challenging under white light or with traditional near-infrared fluorescence which only provides a black and white image. By integrating the FL560 fluorescence filter into the M530 OH6 neurosurgical microscope, the surgeon is able to view anatomical structures in white-light and fluorescent blood flow simultaneously in the oculars. This is achieved by combining premium microscope optics and illumination with a sophisticated, proprietary fluorescence filter design that effectively separates fluorescence excitation light and the observation spectrum. The result is a high-contrast image where anatomy is clearly visible and even the smallest vessels delineated.

“Leica Microsystems has been a leader in advanced surgical visualization for decades. We have achieved a number of “first’s” over the years including the first FDA 510(k) clearance of a microscope for intra-operative angiography (FL800) and the first company offering a surgical microscope to integrate three types of fluorescence capabilities (TriFluoro). I am proud that our team again was able to be the innovation leader by being the first company to achieve FDA clearance for cerebrovascular fluorescence imaging (FL560). This demonstrates our commitment to deliver clinically relevant and validated solutions to clinicians that allow them to make crucial surgical decisions and as a result improve patient outcomes,” says Markus Lusser, President Leica Microsystems.

Related Stories

FL560 fluorescence can aid the surgeon’s visualization and thus intrasurgical decisions in a variety of neurovascular cases including Arteriovenous Malformations (AVM) and aneurysms.

FL560 fluorescence from Leica Microsystems has been designed to allow full integration into existing or new M530 OH6 neurosurgical microscopes at any time. The M530 OH6 microscope was the first to feature TriFluoro technology. This enables FL560 and two other types of fluorescence to be installed into a single microscope. Full integration also facilitates a smooth workflow with one-touch activation of different fluorescence modes via microscope handgrip or wireless footswitch, further supporting the surgical workflow.

Source:

http://www.leica-microsystems.com/news-media/news-events/news-details/article/leica-fl560-achieves-first-fda-clearance-for-cerebrovascular-fluorescence-with-fluorescein/News/detail/

Posted in:

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Technology leader award given to Leica Microsystems
FDA Approval for EnFocus OCT from Leica Microsystems
Leica Microsystems introduces new augmented reality imaging technologies for surgical microscopes
Leica introduces new DMi8 S solution for fast, versatile microscopic imaging of living cells
Laser microdissection microscope series with LED for transmitted light launched by Leica Microsystems
Leica DM2500 LED Microscope for clinical laboratories and research applications launched by Leica Microsystems
Imaging beyond the diffraction limit with the HyVolution 2 and the Leica TCS SP8 STED ONE
SCAPE microscopy forms real-time 3D images of living organisms

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Gout patient hospitalizations: what’s causing the increase?

We looked at all hospitalizations in patients with gout. The concern is that gout is often considered as a disease of just the joints, specifically of the big toe. Yet, there have been quite a lot of studies that have talked about the many other comorbidities that occur because of hyperuricemia and gout. The idea is that it's not just the crystal deposits in the joint, but other consequences that are happening because of this disease in the rest of the body.

Gout patient hospitalizations: what’s causing the increase?

Intensive Care Medicine

Intensive care medicine is a young specialty that deals with the medical treatment of the sickest patients in the hospital. Intensive care medicine doctors are called intensivists and are expert physicians with special skills in the management of organ failure.

Intensive Care Medicine

Using liquid spring technology to create bionic knee braces

We imagine a world where mobility is never an impairment: a world where limitations to natural movement caused by injury, disorder or disability are restored and where boundaries to human performance can be broken.

Using liquid spring technology to create bionic knee braces

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
High pressure freezer with integrated light stimulation launched by Leica Microsystems