New multidisciplinary microsurgery microscope, PROVIDO, introduced by Leica

Leica Microsystems launches the first PROVIDO multidisciplinary microsurgery microscope, that sets the bar for a new standard for visualization quality in its class. The top-of-the-line optics and illumination combined for the first time into a responsive, stable floor stand, allow surgeons to see more, simply. PROVIDO features FusionOptics technology only from Leica Microsystems that gives unparalleled depth of field and detail perception at the same time.

Sophisticated illumination technology brings light even to deep and narrow cavities. Having the full surgical field visible at once in outstanding quality allows for better decision making and limits interruptions from readjusting the microscope. The surgeon can focus on progressing smoothly through the procedure. PROVIDO has its public premiere at EUROSPINE 2018 in Barcelona.

Leica sets itself the goal of pushing the limits of what was previously visible and possible. We are proud to continue supporting surgeons all over the world to master demanding and often life-changing procedures with the introduction of our new PROVIDO microscope," Markus Lusser, President of Leica Microsystems.

"With PROVIDO we have succeeded in setting a new standard in visualization quality for an entire segment. Now, ENT and spine surgeons can benefit from a highly detailed surgical view that was previously only available in the field of neurosurgery.”

Deep and narrow channels are a daily challenge in many surgical disciplines, particularly spine and otolaryngology. FusionOptics technology from Leica Microsystems unites high resolution with an increased depth of field for a larger three-dimensional area in full, crisp focus. The PROVIDO microscope additionally integrates concentrated 300 W xenon light and specially-designed Small Angle Illumination that helps limit peripheral shadows. As a result, surgeons are able to see more of the surgical field without constantly refocusing or adjusting light. In addition, there is no longer any limitation when longer surgical instruments are required as PROVIDO offers 600 mm of free working space.

To support efficient set-up at the beginning of a procedure, the PROVIDO surgical microscope stand is designed to be extremely lightweight and versatile, allowing for fast and almost effortless positioning. The electromagnetic brakes and balancing system enables the PROVIDO to be positioned at the required angle with the lightest touch. For even greater precision, micro adjustments can be achieved with the XY joystick control. Once the optics carrier is positioned it remains in place and is highly resistant to vibration due to the sturdy, full-metal construction of the floor stand.

The PROVIDO multidisciplinary microsurgery microscope will be unveiled on booth 38B at EUROSPINE 2018, 19-21 September in Barcelona. It can then be experienced for the first time in the USA at the AAO-HNSF Annual Meeting in Atlanta, from 7-10 October.