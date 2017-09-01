Spot Leukaemia campaign launched to reduce delays in diagnosis

By September 1, 2017

A UK leukemia charity, Leukaemia CARE, has launched the Spot Leukaemia campaign to raise awareness of the signs and symptoms of leukemia after a survey revealed that leukemia diagnoses are commonly delayed due to poor understanding.

Leukemia cells

Giovanni Cancemi / Shutterstock.com

Leukemia is the 12th most common cancer in the UK, with more than 9,500 people being diagnosed each year. It develops in blood-forming tissue, usually the bone marrow, and results in over-production of abnormal white blood cells. There are many different types of leukemia, characterized according to the type of cell affected and the speed of growth.

Since leukemia has non-specific symptoms, such as fatigue, bruising, joint pain, and problems sleeping, it is commonly not recognized until the disease is at an advanced stage. Leukemia diagnoses are more likely to be made during an emergency admission than those for all other types of cancer. A staggering 64% of acute lymphoblastic leukemia cases and 53% of acute myeloid leukemia cases are diagnosed following an emergency admission.

Zack Pemberton-Whiteley, Head of Campaigns and Advocacy at Leukaemia CARE, said:

GPs play a crucial role in diagnosing leukaemia early.  However, blood cancer is relatively rare, they may only see one or two cases each year, and the symptoms are notoriously vague and non-specific.  This makes diagnosing leukaemia quickly even more challenging".

Leukaemia CARE has surveyed over 2,000 people living with leukemia in the UK to evaluate their experiences. Their report shows that more than half (58%) of leukemia patients had not consulted their GP for more than a month after first experiencing symptoms. For one in ten (9%) of the patients surveyed, it had taken over a year before they discussed their symptoms with a GP.  Furthermore, more than one in ten patients were initially prescribed treatment for a different condition by their GP.  Less than half of leukemia patients (44%) felt their GP had a good understanding of leukemia.

Related Stories

Leukaemia CARE has today warned that this lack of awareness among the public and GPs, which delays in diagnosis, is negatively impacting survival rates and quality of life of patients with leukemia. To address this, they have launched the Spot Leukaemia campaign to improve awareness of the signs and symptoms of leukemia among both the public and GPs. As part of this campaign, they have collaborated with the Royal College of General Practitioners to develop two online training modules to give GPs a better understanding of blood cancer.

Zack Pemberton-Whiteley commented “We urgently need to improve leukaemia awareness among GPs so that patients can get a diagnosis and access treatment faster.  That’s why Leukaemia CARE has launched the Spot Leukaemia campaign, along with training modules for GPs.”

Source:

Leukaemia CARE, Living with Leukaemia. Available at: www.leukaemiacare.org.uk/living-with-leukaemia

Posted in: Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Study shows how different genetic mutations cause acute myeloid leukemia
Cannabinoids used in combination with chemotherapy found to be effective in killing leukemia cells
FDA panel recommends new breakthrough gene therapy for B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL)
Investigational compound inhibits cancer-specific mutations in mice
Researchers trace origins of AML relapse to rare therapy-resistant stem cells
FDA approval provides new, targeted treatment option for adults with relapsed or refractory B-cell ALL
First systematic genomic analysis of patients with T-ALL may aid development of new therapies
New drug Idhifa for patients with refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) gets FDA nod

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Gout patient hospitalizations: what’s causing the increase?

We looked at all hospitalizations in patients with gout. The concern is that gout is often considered as a disease of just the joints, specifically of the big toe. Yet, there have been quite a lot of studies that have talked about the many other comorbidities that occur because of hyperuricemia and gout. The idea is that it's not just the crystal deposits in the joint, but other consequences that are happening because of this disease in the rest of the body.

Gout patient hospitalizations: what’s causing the increase?

Intensive Care Medicine

Intensive care medicine is a young specialty that deals with the medical treatment of the sickest patients in the hospital. Intensive care medicine doctors are called intensivists and are expert physicians with special skills in the management of organ failure.

Intensive Care Medicine

Using liquid spring technology to create bionic knee braces

We imagine a world where mobility is never an impairment: a world where limitations to natural movement caused by injury, disorder or disability are restored and where boundaries to human performance can be broken.

Using liquid spring technology to create bionic knee braces

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
FDA approves Besponsa – Pfizer’s new drug for rare form of acute lymphoblastic leukemia