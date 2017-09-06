USF surgeons use new procedure to vacuum out infected pacemaker wires

September 6, 2017

Pacemakers help people live longer, active lives. They're also often worn for decades at a time. But a pacemaker's wiring could get infected, and the signs are too similar to typical ailments. It's something 68-year-old Richard Agger of Brandon, Fla. experienced first-hand while trying to treat what he thought was a bacterial infection.

"The pacemaker had an infection on it, the wires had an infection on it. I had these other wires in for 12 years, they were eaten away," Agger said.

"The attachment of the hardwire or attachment leads makes it difficult because as we remove the leads, the large foreign body attaches to it, the fungal ball. It can dislodge and cause cardiac pulmonary arrest," said University of South Florida electrophysiologist Dr. Ray Cutro.

Related Stories

Dr. Cutro and Dr. David Wilson are assistant professors of cardiology and co-directors of the lead management program at the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine. Out of the hundreds of complex operations performed, they say this one required extensive teamwork and creativity.

"I had five infections. The infections broke off and were at the top of my heart and the top of my lungs and they had to use this new procedure to vacuum out those pieces which were as big as ice cubes," Agger said.

"The AngioVac is almost like a Shop-Vac or Wet-Vac you can use within blood vessels and it's something that could suck anything out immediately in front of it in liters per minute," Dr. Wilson said.

The device is typically used to remove foreign objects or a blood clot, not such a fragile infection like Richard's.

"It's definitely unique," Dr. Cutro said.

"The USF people gave me the team approach, diagnosed me, fixed me, saved my life. I made it to the hospital just in time. I was septic, you know what happens when you're septic? You die! They saved my life, I just made it. End of story," Agger said.

"It puts in perspective everything that we are doing. Like every other profession there are days where the hours or stress may get to you. But having these positive success stories and really impacting someone's life, makes it all worth it," Dr. Cutro said.Drs. Cutro and

Wilson encourage patients with a pacemaker who have a nagging illness to get checked for infected wires. It is very rare, but those with diabetes, kidney disease and other conditions are at greatest risk.

Source:

http://hscweb3.hsc.usf.edu/blog/2017/08/30/usf-surgeons-perform-unique-procedure-save-patient-infected-pacemaker-wires/?utm_source=usfhealth_home&utm_medium=image-link&utm_content=small_image&utm_campaign=health%20home

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Procedure News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Moderate intake of carbohydrate and fat associated with better health, says global study
Scientists show that human heart's sinoatrial node is hardwired with backup system
Broccoli may help type 2 diabetes patients manage their blood sugar, study finds
EPO blood doping has little effect on amateur cyclists’ road race performance
Infographic displays facts and information about stem cells, cord blood
Sphere Medical announces compatibility of Proxima bedside blood gas analyser with Philips IntelliVue patient monitors
Rice and THI researchers introduce wireless, battery-less pacemaker
American Red Cross is facing blood shortage and urging donors to come forth

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Measuring breast density

Women start off with breasts that are predominately full of milk-producing glandular tissue (“dense tissue”). That tissue slowly changes to fat as the woman ages with an acceleration in that change over menopause.

Measuring breast density

Gout patient hospitalizations: what’s causing the increase?

We looked at all hospitalizations in patients with gout. The concern is that gout is often considered as a disease of just the joints, specifically of the big toe. Yet, there have been quite a lot of studies that have talked about the many other comorbidities that occur because of hyperuricemia and gout. The idea is that it's not just the crystal deposits in the joint, but other consequences that are happening because of this disease in the rest of the body.

Gout patient hospitalizations: what’s causing the increase?

Intensive Care Medicine

Intensive care medicine is a young specialty that deals with the medical treatment of the sickest patients in the hospital. Intensive care medicine doctors are called intensivists and are expert physicians with special skills in the management of organ failure.

Intensive Care Medicine

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
A blood test that can diagnose PTSD may be on the horizon