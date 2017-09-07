CFDA's NIFDC and IIVS re-affirm, expand partnership to bring non-animal test methods to China

September 7, 2017

Bo Li, Director General Director of the CFDA's National Institute for Food and Drug Control (NIFDC) and Erin Hill, President of US based non-profit, Institute for In Vitro Sciences, Inc. (IIVS), signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to bring non-animal test methods to China for the regulation of cosmetics and ingredients. The move re-affirms and expands a three-year partnership between the NIFDC and IIVS.

Currently China has mandatory animal testing for many products, including special use and imported cosmetics. Wishing to modernize their regulations, CFDA has developed a plan to build capacity and proficiency within its government laboratories - key steps that the CFDA has stated must be achieved before regulations can be changed to incorporate non-animal tests for regulatory decision making. To date IIVS has helped NIFDC implement its plan by providing hands-on training, data interpretation workshops and other key elements to national and provincial government laboratories both in China and at its laboratory in the US. In November of 2016 the CFDA officially recognized the first non-animal test for cosmetics.

Under the new MOU, IIVS will continue to provide training, however, the two groups will now work together on other projects such as workshops with provincial IFDC leaders, many of whom are cosmetic safety reviewers, in an effort to build confidence in the new methods and thus accelerate their acceptance into the Chinese regulatory system.

Source:

http://iivs.org/2017/09/07/chinese-fda-and-iivs-re-affirm-their-collaboration-for-non-animal-tests/

Posted in: Healthcare News | Pharmaceutical News

Tags: , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory Press releases new book on Targeting Cancer
Substances in coffee could help quash risk of developing diabetes
Mettler Toledo deliver increased lab efficiency through 2-part Lean Laboratory webinars
Skeletal Muscle Differentiation kit evaluated by leading French laboratory, I-Stem
Operating procedures collated in OMNIS platform for laboratory efficiency and convenience
BMG LABTECH develop world's first gas ramping function to mimic in vitro ischaemia/reperfusion conditions in a microplate reader
JAX receives new federal research grant to study mouse models of ALS
ClearLLab reagents to aid the detection of leukemia and lymphoma receive FDA clearance

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Seeing the full picture, real-time analysis of live-cells

Every cell is a miniature factory taking in raw material (extracellular signals) and processing it to produce something (a biological response). But unlike a factory that can be easily tweaked to run at steady-state and look the same from day to day, cells are dynamic.

Seeing the full picture, real-time analysis of live-cells

Differentiating sepsis and systemic inflammatory response syndrome using biomarkers

Firstly, it is necessary to make a distinction between systemic inflammation and Systemic Inflammatory Response Syndrome (SIRS). SIRS consists of changes in clinical signs including an abnormal body temperature, increased heart rate, increased respiratory rate, an abnormal white cell count (either decreased or elevated), or an increase in band neutrophils.

Differentiating sepsis and systemic inflammatory response syndrome using biomarkers

Testing Service Members for Heat Related Illnesses Before Combat

It is common to think that combat deployment is the most dangerous part of being a warfighter, and in many ways this is correct. However, warfighters need to do many things before they are cleared to deploy to combat zones. Most cases of exertional heat illness (EHI) reported in the U.S. military occur during non-combat activities, such as training regimens, ruck marches, and operational exercises.

Testing Service Members for Heat Related Illnesses Before Combat

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Hidden dangers of personal care products and cosmetics revealed