Myriad Genetics introduces new precision medicine tool to enhance myRisk Hereditary Cancer test

September 7, 2017

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN), a leader in molecular diagnostics and personalized medicine, announced today that it has launched riskScore, a new clinically validated precision medicine tool to enhance its myRisk® Hereditary Cancer test. riskScore quantifies a woman's risk of developing breast cancer by combining genetic markers throughout the genome with her family and clinical history.

"We have known for some time that there are other genetic and clinical factors that can modify a patient's risk for breast cancer; however, this is the first time that this information has been rigorously validated to guide patient care," said Mark C. Capone, president and CEO, Myriad Genetics. "As the pioneer in hereditary cancer research, Myriad has been stalwart in our commitment to provide answers to every patient concerned about their breast cancer risks. Through the years Myriad has expanded the number of genes tested and demonstrated an unmatched commitment to classifying uncertain variants. Now this new test will provide definitive answers to the ninety percent of patients testing negative for hereditary cancer genes and will be complimentary to patients tested with myRisk®."

riskScore is a proprietary algorithm that combines data from greater than 80 genetic markers called  single nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs), with a best-in-class family and personal history algorithm called the the Tyrer-Cuzick model. Myriad researchers optimized the genetic markers in riskScore by starting with over 100,000 patient samples and have now completed two highly statistically significant validation studies in patients of European descent demonstrating the ability of riskScore to predict breast cancer risk. These major validation studies will be presented at the National Society of Genetic Counselors Annual Conference and San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium later this calendar year.

Related Stories

"Having been the leader in every major epoch in hereditary cancer testing, we feel particularly proud of the innovative research employed to develop the riskScore test," said Jerry Lanchbury, Ph.D., chief scientific officer, Myriad Genetics. "The test will actually provide definitive answers for a higher percentage of patients than any previous test and is based upon a rigorous clinical validation. When decisions matter, patients can rely on the quality of Myriad research."

