Rare pancreatic cancer patients show remarkable outcomes with immunotherapy

A new research paper was published in Volume 16 of Oncotarget on June 10, 2025, titled "Exceptional responders to immunotherapy in pancreatic cancer: A multi-institutional case series of a rare occurrence."



The study, led by first author Kavin Sugumar and corresponding author Jordan M. Winter, from University Hospitals Seidman Cancer Center, reports on a rare group of pancreatic cancer (PC) patients who responded remarkably well to immunotherapy, a treatment typically considered ineffective for this cancer type. The analysis, which includes data from 14 patients across multiple U.S. institutions, identifies outcomes that could help refine treatment strategies for one of the most aggressive and deadly forms of cancer.

"Between 2020–21, 471 oncologists from 91 major cancer centers in the United States were contacted."

Pancreatic cancer has among the lowest survival rates and few effective therapies. While immunotherapy has transformed the treatment landscape for several other cancers, it generally offers little benefit for pancreatic cancer. However, this study highlights a small but important group of patients who experienced significant and sustained responses to immune-based treatment without chemotherapy. Most had advanced or metastatic disease and had already progressed after standard treatments.



Among the 14 patients, 82% had partial tumor shrinkage, and nearly one-third had a notable decrease in tumor markers. The median progression-free survival was 12 months, and most patients were still alive at follow-up, with survival rates of 80% at one year and 70% at two years. These outcomes contrast sharply with standard therapies, which often provide only a few months of benefit for similar patients.



Interestingly, while some patients had high microsatellite instability (MSI-high)-a known marker for immunotherapy success-more than half did not, suggesting other biological mechanisms may be involved. This result highlights the need for new biomarkers to be discovered to predict treatment response in future studies.



This case series is the largest focused exclusively on exceptional immunotherapy responders in pancreatic cancer. By excluding patients who received chemotherapy, the study isolates the effects of immune-based drugs, including PD-1 inhibitors such as pembrolizumab and nivolumab, CTLA-4 inhibitors like ipilimumab, and agents targeting macrophages.



While the sample size is small, the findings challenge the assumption that immunotherapy is ineffective for nearly all pancreatic cancer patients. The study suggests that, under certain biological conditions, this treatment can be remarkably successful. Further research is needed to understand the underlying mechanisms.



This work supports the need to reconsider how clinical trials are designed for pancreatic cancer and who is eligible for immunotherapy. Broader criteria and more personalized molecular profiling could help uncover hidden opportunities for treatment in this highly lethal cancer.