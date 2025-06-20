Inflammation and immune dysregulation drive breast cancer in aging women

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Compuscript LtdJun 20 2025

Age-related and postmenopausal breast cancer progression remains a significant challenge, with growing evidence pointing to the role of pro-inflammatory cytokines and CXC chemokines in tumor development and immune system modulation. As the global population ages, understanding the intricate connections between aging, inflammation, and cancer progression becomes increasingly critical.

The aging process is accompanied by changes in the tumor microenvironment, including the stiffening of the extracellular matrix and the accumulation of inflammatory immune mediators, such as interleukins (IL-6, IL-8), tumor necrosis factor (TNF), transforming growth factor (TGF), and CXC chemokines (CXCL1, CXCL9, CXCL10, CXCL11, CXCL12). These factors contribute to tumor growth, metastasis, and immune evasion, particularly in postmenopausal women.

Obesity-induced chronic inflammation further amplifies the risks, as excess adipose tissue leads to an overproduction of cytokines and adipokines. This inflammatory environment enhances tumor aggressiveness, influences immune cell infiltration, and modifies hormone signaling, thereby increasing breast cancer susceptibility in postmenopausal women. Studies have shown that elevated levels of CXCL8/IL-8 and CXCL12/CXCR4 correlate with tumor progression, making these key targets for potential therapeutic interventions.

A crucial aspect of age-related breast cancer progression is the dysregulation of the immune system, particularly the decline in tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TILs) and the impaired response to immune checkpoint inhibitors. The senescence-associated secretory phenotype (SASP), characterized by the release of inflammatory cytokines, plays a pivotal role in this process, contributing to both tumor growth and immune suppression. The pro-tumor effects of IL-6, IL-1β, and CXCLs highlight the importance of targeting cytokine-driven inflammation as a therapeutic strategy.

Advancements in theranostic interventions focusing on cytokine and chemokine modulation hold promise for improved breast cancer treatment in older women. By addressing the interplay between aging, obesity, inflammation, and immune function, researchers aim to develop personalized therapies that mitigate tumor progression while preserving immune surveillance.

With the rising incidence of postmenopausal breast cancer, the need for innovative approaches targeting inflammatory pathways has never been more pressing. By unraveling the complex molecular mechanisms underlying age-related cancer progression, the scientific community is paving the way for more effective and tailored treatment strategies that can significantly improve patient outcomes.

Source:

Compuscript Ltd

Journal reference:

Ullah, A., et al. (2025). Age-related and postmenopausal breast cancer progression and treatment management: The significance of pro-inflammatory cytokines and CXC chemokines. Genes & Diseases. doi.org/10.1016/j.gendis.2025.101606.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Women's Health News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Statins could reduce breast cancer mortality by a fifth
Rare pancreatic cancer patients show remarkable outcomes with immunotherapy
Gut microbes offer clues for early detection of pancreatic cancer
BRCA mutations sharply increase risk of implant-associated lymphoma
FDA approval of pembrolizumab marks major shift in head and neck cancer treatment
New cancer vaccine shows promise against deadly pancreatic tumors
Single-dose of psilocybin shows long-term relief for depression in cancer patients
Glucocorticoid receptor plays dual role in prostate cancer progression

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
CT colonography outperforms stool DNA testing in cost and effectiveness