Oral health gains global recognition in WHO NCD declaration

The European Federation of Periodontology (EFP) welcomes the adoption of the WHO political declaration on noncommunicable diseases (NCDs) and mental health at the Eightieth United Nations General Assembly, recognizing it as a major step forward for integrated, people-centred health systems.

For the first time, oral health is explicitly embedded within a global political declaration on NCDs and mental health. This reflects growing recognition that oral diseases affect billions of people worldwide, remain largely preventable, and are closely linked to other chronic conditions, including cardiovascular disease, diabetes and mental health disorders, through shared risk factors and social determinants.

The declaration reinforces the urgent need to move beyond siloed approaches to health care. Periodontal diseases, tooth loss and untreated oral infections continue to place a substantial burden on individuals, health systems and economies across Europe, particularly among older adults and socially disadvantaged populations. Integrating oral health into primary health care, prevention strategies and universal health coverage is essential to achieving healthier ageing, reducing inequalities and improving quality of life.

Commenting on the declaration, Spyros Vassilopoulos, EFP president said: "The WHO declaration sends a powerful political signal that oral health can no longer be treated as an afterthought. By placing oral health firmly within the global NCD and mental health agenda, governments acknowledge that healthy mouths are fundamental to healthy lives, healthy ageing and social inclusion. For Europe, this is an opportunity to accelerate integrated, prevention-oriented care that truly puts people at the centre."

The EFP particularly welcomes the declaration's strong emphasis on equity, prevention, and integration across the life course. Aligning oral health with policies on tobacco control, healthy diets, alcohol reduction and access to essential services creates opportunities for more effective, cost-efficient and sustainable health systems, while also supporting mental well-being and resilience.

As countries work towards the declaration's 2030 targets, the EFP and other oral health institutions have an important role to play in translating global commitments into practical action by strengthening prevention-focused policies, embedding oral health in NCD strategies, and supporting collaboration between medical, dental and mental health professionals.

The challenge now is implementation. European health systems must ensure that oral health is meaningfully integrated into primary care, NCD pathways and universal health coverage, supported by prevention, early detection and equitable access to care. The EFP stands ready to facilitate dialogue, share best practices and support stakeholders in turning these commitments into measurable improvements for patients." Anton Sculean, EFP secretary general

The EFP looks forward to working with European institutions, national societies, oral health professionals and partners to support the implementation of this historic declaration and to ensure that oral health contributes fully to the prevention and control of NCDs, the promotion of mental health, and the broader goals of sustainable development.