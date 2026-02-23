Study reveals how meal skipping during teen pregnancy connects to mental health

New research suggests that everyday eating habits during adolescent pregnancy may be closely tied to mental well-being, highlighting nutrition as a potential factor in prenatal psychological health.

Study: Skipping Breakfast and Lunch, as Well as Reducing Milk and Dairy Intake, Is Associated with Depressive Symptoms in Pregnant Adolescents. Image Credit: neontetra1 / Shutterstock

In a recent cross-sectional study published in the journal Nutrients , researchers examined how dietary habits and food diversity relate to depressive symptoms among 344 pregnant adolescents receiving care at a tertiary perinatal center in Mexico City, predominantly from lower socioeconomic backgrounds. The findings showed that specific eating behaviors, rather than overall dietary diversity, were independently associated with a higher prevalence of depressive symptoms.

Adolescent Pregnancy and Vulnerability to Depression

Depression and other mental health disorders are increasingly recognized as critical global health concerns, particularly among young mothers. Adolescence is a period of profound biological, psychological, and social transition. When combined with pregnancy, this developmental stage introduces complex psychosocial vulnerabilities.

Untreated prenatal depression has been associated with reduced maternal self-care and increased obstetric risks, including preterm birth and low birth weight. Traditionally, interventions have focused on psychosocial determinants such as stress, social support, and economic hardship. Emerging research suggests modifiable behaviors, especially nutrition, may also influence emotional well-being.

Despite growing interest in the diet-mental health connection, limited research has explored how specific eating habits, such as meal timing, screen use during meals, and dietary diversity, affect depressive symptoms in pregnant adolescents. Understanding these associations may provide accessible avenues for prevention and support.

Cross-Sectional Study Design in a Vulnerable Population

Researchers conducted a cross-sectional study involving 344 pregnant adolescents aged 10-19 years. Participants were recruited from the National Institute of Perinatology ( INPer ) in Mexico City. Individuals with prior metabolic, autoimmune, or psychiatric diagnoses were excluded to reduce confounding, which may limit applicability to adolescents with pre-existing mental health disorders.

Data were collected through structured face-to-face interviews and validated screening instruments. Depressive symptoms were assessed using the Edinburgh Postnatal Depression Scale ( EPDS ). Dietary habits and diversity were evaluated using a semi-quantitative Food Frequency Questionnaire ( FFQ ), which assessed intake across nine food groups and adherence to national dietary recommendations.

The FFQ also captured behavioral variables, including skipped meals, eating companions, and digital distractions during meals. Statistical analyses employed Poisson regression models to estimate adjusted prevalence ratios ( aPRs ), controlling for sociodemographic covariates. Some psychosocial variables, such as stress, food insecurity, and social support, were not comprehensively measured.

Prevalence of Depressive Symptoms

Among the 344 participants, 37.2% screened positive for depressive symptoms (EPDS score > 12). This high prevalence underscores the mental health vulnerability of pregnant adolescents in socioeconomically disadvantaged settings.

Regression analyses identified several dietary behaviors significantly associated with increased prevalence of depressive symptoms.

Skipping Meals and Increased Depression Prevalence

Skipping breakfast was associated with a 55% higher prevalence of depressive symptoms (aPR = 1.55; 95% confidence interval ( CI ): 1.10-2.19; p = 0.013). Skipping lunch showed a stronger association, with a twofold higher likelihood of depressive symptoms (aPR = 2.02; 95% CI: 1.11-3.68; p = 0.022).

Eating while distracted by screens or other digital devices was associated with a 39% increased prevalence of depressive symptoms (aPR = 1.39; 95% CI: 1.02-1.95; p = 0.049). These findings suggest that meal timing and eating environment may influence psychological well-being.

These results reflect statistical associations rather than evidence of causal relationships.

Dairy Intake and Depressive Symptoms

Overall dietary diversity was not significantly associated with depressive symptoms in adjusted analyses. However, insufficient dairy intake emerged as a specific dietary factor linked to mental health outcomes.

Participants with low milk and dairy consumption had a 78% higher prevalence of depressive symptoms (aPR = 1.78; 95% CI: 1.16-2.73; p = 0.008). This association persisted after adjusting for sociodemographic and lifestyle covariates, indicating inadequate dairy intake was independently associated with depressive symptom prevalence in this cohort.

The biological mechanisms underlying this association remain speculative but may relate to micronutrients commonly found in dairy products, such as calcium, vitamin D, and certain B vitamins, which have been implicated in mood regulation.

Interpretation and Study Limitations

Because the study employed a cross-sectional design, it cannot determine directionality. Depressive symptoms may contribute to poor eating behaviors, or unhealthy dietary habits may exacerbate mood disturbances. Bidirectional relationships are plausible.

Additional limitations include incomplete measurement of psychosocial stressors and restriction to a socially vulnerable clinical population, which may limit generalizability. Exclusion of adolescents with pre-existing psychiatric conditions further narrows applicability.

Implications for Prenatal Care and Future Research

The findings suggest skipped meals, distracted eating, and insufficient dairy intake are associated with a higher prevalence of depressive symptoms among pregnant adolescents. While dietary modification cannot be assumed to reduce depression, nutrition represents a modifiable behavioral correlate warranting further investigation.

Longitudinal studies are needed to clarify temporal relationships and mechanistic pathways. Randomized intervention trials could determine whether improving meal regularity and dietary adequacy yields measurable mental health benefits.

Collectively, this study underscores the importance of holistic prenatal care integrating nutritional counseling alongside psychological and social support services. Addressing dietary behaviors within comprehensive maternal care frameworks may help support mental health in pregnant adolescents, while recognizing that findings are associative and not prescriptive.