How social and environmental exposures across life influence mental health risk

A new perspective argues that understanding the lifelong web of environmental exposures, from early childhood to older age, could unlock more precise strategies for preventing mental illness and improving mental health care.

Throughout the lifespan, external exposome factors - including individual-level and structural exposures - are integrated within the body as the internal exposome. These dynamic exposures interact across critical life stages, influencing biological processes and shaping downstream health outcomes.

Throughout the lifespan, external exposome factors - including individual-level and structural exposures - are integrated within the body as the internal exposome. These dynamic exposures interact across critical life stages, influencing biological processes and shaping downstream health outcomes.

In a recent perspective published in the journal Neuropsychopharmacology, researchers suggest that understanding environmental exposures across the lifespan may help transform mental health research and clinical care.

The multidimensional exposome framework, encompassing physical, chemical, social, and structural factors, captures non-genetic influences on mental health, especially during sensitive periods such as childhood, adolescence, and old age. Combined with social determinants of health (SDOH), this approach moves beyond descriptive associations. It may enable researchers and clinicians to identify at-risk individuals, tailor interventions, and inform policies supporting precision prevention, personalized care, and improved equity in mental health outcomes.

Mental health reflects a dynamic interplay between genetic and non-genetic (environmental) factors, shaping individual disease risk. Although genetic factors are increasingly understood, environmental exposures remain crucial since they can be modified and targeted for prevention and intervention. Historically, capturing these interacting exposures has been challenging. With modern measurement and analytics, researchers can better capture environmental exposures, evaluate their impact on mental health, and guide interventions promoting equity and effective public health.

About the perspective

This perspective frames the exposome as a holistic framework that captures environmental factors influencing health throughout the human lifespan, highlights their complexity in research, and outlines future directions for research and clinical translation to guide mental health strategies.

The exposome links environmental factors to health outcomes

The exposome refers to a multidimensional framework for understanding the influence of environmental factors on health across the lifespan. It encompasses physical, chemical, behavioral, social, and structural exposures, linking them to biological processes such as oxidative stress, metabolic disruption, and epigenetic changes that contribute to disease development. The exposome integrates these pathways, linking environmental exposures to health outcomes.

The framework is organized into external and internal domains. The external component of the exposome encompasses factors in the surrounding environment, at both individual and structural levels. Individual-level factors include diet, physical activity, substance use, and adverse experiences, while structural-level factors reflect broader societal conditions, including neighborhood disadvantage, availability of green space, air quality, state legislation, and national economic indicators such as GDP. The internal exposome encompasses endogenous factors, such as the microbiome, metabolic processes, and inflammation, that reflect the body’s biological responses to environmental exposures.

SDOH are closely related to and overlap with the exposome, including education, socioeconomic status, employment, social networks, housing stability, food security, childhood abuse, and immigration policies. By examining individual and societal-level exposures, the exposome approach helps researchers and clinicians identify modifiable risk factors, guide targeted interventions, and inform policies promoting health equity. This holistic perspective underscores the potential of environmental research to advance precision prevention and personalized care.

Exposome complexity across life

Understanding mental health requires appreciating the complexity of the exposome, including the cumulative and interacting effects of multiple exposures, and individual variability in response. The theory of differential susceptibility suggests that individuals respond differently to environmental exposures based on their unique biological and psychological makeup, highlighting the need for multidimensional, data-driven methods that capture both protective and risk-enhancing factors.

Timing of exposure is equally critical. The theory of sensitive windows highlights periods of heightened vulnerability to environmental influences. In early childhood, maternal nutrition, stress, and exposure to toxins like heavy metals, pesticides, and endocrine disruptors can shape neurodevelopment and long-term mental health. Adolescence is another key period, as brain maturation interacts with school environments, peer influences, digital exposure, and risky behaviors, all affecting emotional well-being and psychiatric outcomes.

Adulthood introduces lifestyle and occupational pressures, urban pollution, and chronic stress, increasing the risk of anxiety, mood disorders, and other mental health challenges. In older age, social isolation, loneliness, and reduced engagement are prominent factors, contributing to mood disorders, cognitive decline, and dementia risk.

By combining differential susceptibility and sensitive period theories, the exposome approach captures the evolving influence of environmental exposures across the life course. This perspective informs research, prevention, and interventions tailored to individuals’ unique vulnerabilities, supporting precision strategies that account for both timing and complexity of environmental impacts on mental health.

Future directions

The exposome approach captures the full range of environmental factors influencing mental health across the lifespan. By integrating these exposures rather than examining them in isolation, researchers can link environmental factors to biological processes and uncover novel interactions contributing to mental illness.

Data-driven analytical approaches, including exposome-wide association studies (ExWAS), allow researchers to systematically evaluate large numbers of environmental exposures simultaneously and identify previously unrecognized environmental risk and resilience factors. Longitudinal, multi-omic, and genetically informed study designs, along with standardized tools and datasets such as electronic health records (EHRs), are key to advancing reproducibility and generating generalizable insights.

Clinically, incorporating exposomic and SDOH data may allow providers to identify at-risk individuals, tailor interventions to modifiable factors, and educate patients and families about actionable environmental risks. Personalized strategies may include lifestyle changes, reducing exposure to pollutants or stressors, and connecting patients to community resources that support well-being. Genetically informed analytical approaches, such as twin studies, family designs, and Mendelian randomization, can further clarify how environmental exposures interact with genetic susceptibility to influence mental health outcomes.

Emerging areas, such as the digital exposome, including social media use, online stressors, and artificial intelligence (AI) interactions, further expand understanding of environmental influences on mental health. Combining rigorous research with real-world application, this framework provides a potential roadmap for precision prevention, personalized care, and a more equitable future in mental health.

Journal reference:

Posted in: Men's Health News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Women's Health News

Comments (0)
Pooja Toshniwal Paharia

Written by

Pooja Toshniwal Paharia

Pooja Toshniwal Paharia is an oral and maxillofacial physician and radiologist based in Pune, India. Her academic background is in Oral Medicine and Radiology. She has extensive experience in research and evidence-based clinical-radiological diagnosis and management of oral lesions and conditions and associated maxillofacial disorders.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Toshniwal Paharia, Pooja Toshniwal Paharia. (2026, March 10). How social and environmental exposures across life influence mental health risk. News-Medical. Retrieved on March 10, 2026 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20260310/How-social-and-environmental-exposures-across-life-influence-mental-health-risk.aspx.

  • MLA

    Toshniwal Paharia, Pooja Toshniwal Paharia. "How social and environmental exposures across life influence mental health risk". News-Medical. 10 March 2026. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20260310/How-social-and-environmental-exposures-across-life-influence-mental-health-risk.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Toshniwal Paharia, Pooja Toshniwal Paharia. "How social and environmental exposures across life influence mental health risk". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20260310/How-social-and-environmental-exposures-across-life-influence-mental-health-risk.aspx. (accessed March 10, 2026).

  • Harvard

    Toshniwal Paharia, Pooja Toshniwal Paharia. 2026. How social and environmental exposures across life influence mental health risk. News-Medical, viewed 10 March 2026, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20260310/How-social-and-environmental-exposures-across-life-influence-mental-health-risk.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Exercise pills could offer new hope for depression treatment
Discontinuing antidepressants during pregnancy raises psychiatric risks
Problematic gaming in pre-teens linked to higher risk of psychotic experiences
WHO addresses the mental health impacts of neglected tropical diseases
Study highlights the mental health costs of marine ecosystem damage
Study reveals how meal skipping during teen pregnancy connects to mental health
Sprint-based exercise reduces panic attacks and improves mental health
Addictive screen habits harm early adolescent mental health

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Mental health conditions post-cancer diagnosis linked to higher mortality risk