How social and environmental exposures across life influence mental health risk

A new perspective argues that understanding the lifelong web of environmental exposures, from early childhood to older age, could unlock more precise strategies for preventing mental illness and improving mental health care.

Throughout the lifespan, external exposome factors - including individual-level and structural exposures - are integrated within the body as the internal exposome. These dynamic exposures interact across critical life stages, influencing biological processes and shaping downstream health outcomes.

In a recent perspective published in the journal Neuropsychopharmacology , researchers suggest that understanding environmental exposures across the lifespan may help transform mental health research and clinical care.

The multidimensional exposome framework, encompassing physical, chemical, social, and structural factors, captures non-genetic influences on mental health, especially during sensitive periods such as childhood, adolescence, and old age. Combined with social determinants of health ( SDOH ), this approach moves beyond descriptive associations. It may enable researchers and clinicians to identify at-risk individuals, tailor interventions, and inform policies supporting precision prevention, personalized care, and improved equity in mental health outcomes.

Mental health reflects a dynamic interplay between genetic and non-genetic (environmental) factors, shaping individual disease risk. Although genetic factors are increasingly understood, environmental exposures remain crucial since they can be modified and targeted for prevention and intervention. Historically, capturing these interacting exposures has been challenging. With modern measurement and analytics, researchers can better capture environmental exposures, evaluate their impact on mental health, and guide interventions promoting equity and effective public health.

About the perspective

This perspective frames the exposome as a holistic framework that captures environmental factors influencing health throughout the human lifespan, highlights their complexity in research, and outlines future directions for research and clinical translation to guide mental health strategies.

The exposome links environmental factors to health outcomes

The exposome refers to a multidimensional framework for understanding the influence of environmental factors on health across the lifespan. It encompasses physical, chemical, behavioral, social, and structural exposures, linking them to biological processes such as oxidative stress, metabolic disruption, and epigenetic changes that contribute to disease development. The exposome integrates these pathways, linking environmental exposures to health outcomes.

The framework is organized into external and internal domains. The external component of the exposome encompasses factors in the surrounding environment, at both individual and structural levels. Individual-level factors include diet, physical activity, substance use, and adverse experiences, while structural-level factors reflect broader societal conditions, including neighborhood disadvantage, availability of green space, air quality, state legislation, and national economic indicators such as GDP . The internal exposome encompasses endogenous factors, such as the microbiome, metabolic processes, and inflammation, that reflect the body’s biological responses to environmental exposures.

SDOH are closely related to and overlap with the exposome, including education, socioeconomic status, employment, social networks, housing stability, food security, childhood abuse, and immigration policies. By examining individual and societal-level exposures, the exposome approach helps researchers and clinicians identify modifiable risk factors, guide targeted interventions, and inform policies promoting health equity. This holistic perspective underscores the potential of environmental research to advance precision prevention and personalized care.

Exposome complexity across life

Understanding mental health requires appreciating the complexity of the exposome, including the cumulative and interacting effects of multiple exposures, and individual variability in response. The theory of differential susceptibility suggests that individuals respond differently to environmental exposures based on their unique biological and psychological makeup, highlighting the need for multidimensional, data-driven methods that capture both protective and risk-enhancing factors.

Timing of exposure is equally critical. The theory of sensitive windows highlights periods of heightened vulnerability to environmental influences. In early childhood, maternal nutrition, stress, and exposure to toxins like heavy metals, pesticides, and endocrine disruptors can shape neurodevelopment and long-term mental health. Adolescence is another key period, as brain maturation interacts with school environments, peer influences, digital exposure, and risky behaviors, all affecting emotional well-being and psychiatric outcomes.

Adulthood introduces lifestyle and occupational pressures, urban pollution, and chronic stress, increasing the risk of anxiety, mood disorders, and other mental health challenges. In older age, social isolation, loneliness, and reduced engagement are prominent factors, contributing to mood disorders, cognitive decline, and dementia risk.

By combining differential susceptibility and sensitive period theories, the exposome approach captures the evolving influence of environmental exposures across the life course. This perspective informs research, prevention, and interventions tailored to individuals’ unique vulnerabilities, supporting precision strategies that account for both timing and complexity of environmental impacts on mental health.

Future directions

The exposome approach captures the full range of environmental factors influencing mental health across the lifespan. By integrating these exposures rather than examining them in isolation, researchers can link environmental factors to biological processes and uncover novel interactions contributing to mental illness.

Data-driven analytical approaches, including exposome-wide association studies ( ExWAS ), allow researchers to systematically evaluate large numbers of environmental exposures simultaneously and identify previously unrecognized environmental risk and resilience factors. Longitudinal, multi-omic, and genetically informed study designs, along with standardized tools and datasets such as electronic health records ( EHRs ), are key to advancing reproducibility and generating generalizable insights.

Clinically, incorporating exposomic and SDOH data may allow providers to identify at-risk individuals, tailor interventions to modifiable factors, and educate patients and families about actionable environmental risks. Personalized strategies may include lifestyle changes, reducing exposure to pollutants or stressors, and connecting patients to community resources that support well-being. Genetically informed analytical approaches, such as twin studies, family designs, and Mendelian randomization, can further clarify how environmental exposures interact with genetic susceptibility to influence mental health outcomes.

Emerging areas, such as the digital exposome, including social media use, online stressors, and artificial intelligence ( AI ) interactions, further expand understanding of environmental influences on mental health. Combining rigorous research with real-world application, this framework provides a potential roadmap for precision prevention, personalized care, and a more equitable future in mental health.