Mental health conditions post-cancer diagnosis linked to higher mortality risk

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
WileyFeb 23 2026

In a study of adults with cancer, those who developed a mental health condition within the first year after their cancer diagnosis had a higher likelihood of dying over the next few years. The findings are published by Wiley online in CANCER, a peer-reviewed journal of the American Cancer Society.

In the analysis of data on all patients at University of California–affiliated hospitals, researchers identified all adult patients who were diagnosed with cancer in 2013–2023 but had no documented mental health disorder before their diagnosis.

Among 371,189 patients, 39,687 (10.6%) developed a mental health disorder within a year. After taking potentially influencing factors into account, a mental health disorder diagnosis was linked to a 51% higher risk of death in the initial 1–3 years after cancer diagnosis. This elevated risk diminished to a 17% higher risk after 3–5 years and then disappeared.

The findings support the importance of prompt screening and treatment of distress and mental health following a cancer diagnosis.

Over the past several years, we've had an increasing appreciation for the important relationship between cancer, its treatment, and mental health. This study reproduces our prior work by leveraging the shared experience across the University of California system, reinforcing a relationship between mental health conditions and mortality for patients with cancer and highlighting the need to prioritize and manage mental health."

Julian Hong, MD, MS, lead author of the University of California, San Francisco

Source:

Wiley

Journal reference:

Ganjouei, A. A., et al. (2026). Association of mental health disorders and all‐cause mortality for patients with cancer: Large‐scale analysis of University of California Health System Data. Cancer. DOI: 10.1002/cncr.70254. https://acsjournals.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1002/cncr.70254

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Smarter timing of cancer treatments could improve cure rates, study suggests
Researchers discover a way to breach cancer’s impenetrable fortress
Study reveals a new facet of how pancreatic cancer cells regulate autophagy
Preoperative combination treatment shows promise for some patients with pancreatic cancer
OVACell project pioneers viral target immunotherapy for ovarian cancer
Cornell study finds existing drug could boost liver cancer immunotherapy
Researchers develop new score to predict the risk of liver cancer
Researchers find new way to halt leukemia stem cell growth

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Protein made by stressed cancer cells helps tumors to evade immune attack