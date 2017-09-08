Check list to help people with diabetes prepare for Hurricane Irma

September 8, 2017

With Hurricane Irma fast approaching Florida, preparing for a disaster can feel overwhelming. But for people with diabetes, preparing for the worst is a matter of survival. Janis Roszler, LMFT, RD, LD/N, CDE, FAND, American Association of Diabetes Educator member, shares her checklist for staying safe.

First, follow the general hurricane preparedness guidelines from your municipality. Get water, non-perishable food, gas for your car, etc.

Next, think through your daily diabetes regimen and be sure you have the supplies you need on hand to stay safe and healthy.

Diabetes Disaster Preparedness Check List

  • Pack two weeks of medications and diabetes supplies in a waterproof, insulated bag (be sure none of the medications are expired)
  • Pack medical information – printed copies of prescriptions, insurance card, emergency contacts, and pump settings (basal rates, insulin-to-carb ratios, insulin sensitivity factor, etc.). Note that you may not have access to your pharmacy's computer system
  • Pack extra syringes, batteries, pump infusion sets, insulin and other injected medication pens, etc.
  • If you use a pump, pack a backup method for insulin delivery, such as insulin pens.
  • Pack your glucose meter and extra testing supplies, including extra batteries, lancets, and test strips (not expired). If possible, pack an additional, backup meter
  • Keep your insulin in a cooler with multiple re-freezable cold packs
  • Keep glucose tablets and other hypoglycemic treatments handy
  • Wear medical identification
  • Wear sturdy shoes to keep your feet safe. Check your feet daily for sores, cuts, and blisters, and treat any injury, as needed

Related Stories

As you think through your daily diabetes regimen, consider how you might do these tasks without any power or water. Pack additional items so you can care for your diabetes under challenging conditions.

Expect your blood glucose level to swing. Stress, irregular meals, lack of sleep, strenuous physical activity (cleaning up) and more, can cause your blood glucose level to go out of your target range. Just do your best to manage your diabetes. Complications don't develop from a few days of high glucose levels. They develop after the body's glucose level has been running too high for an extended period of time, such as months or years.

You can find a shelter through the Red Cross or call them directly at 1-800-733-2767. Be sure to bring more medications than you expect to use in case you are there several days. Learn more about disaster preparedness at diabeteseducator.org/disaster.

Source:

https://www.diabeteseducator.org/

Posted in: Medical Condition News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

New technology-based approach could help identify people at high risk of type 2 diabetes
Common obesity and diabetes drug could be used as novel way to lower brain pressure
Women with PCOS have higher risk of developing type 2 diabetes, study reveals
Study reveals new opportunities for treatment of Type 2 diabetes
Coronary artery bypass surgery can effectively treat diabetes patients with multivessel disease
Higher intake of red meat, poultry linked to greater diabetes risk
New diabetes eye supplement to be showcased at Expopharm 2017
American Diabetes Association partners with Good Measures to fight against type 2 diabetes

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Seeing the full picture, real-time analysis of live-cells

Every cell is a miniature factory taking in raw material (extracellular signals) and processing it to produce something (a biological response). But unlike a factory that can be easily tweaked to run at steady-state and look the same from day to day, cells are dynamic.

Seeing the full picture, real-time analysis of live-cells

Differentiating sepsis and systemic inflammatory response syndrome using biomarkers

Firstly, it is necessary to make a distinction between systemic inflammation and Systemic Inflammatory Response Syndrome (SIRS). SIRS consists of changes in clinical signs including an abnormal body temperature, increased heart rate, increased respiratory rate, an abnormal white cell count (either decreased or elevated), or an increase in band neutrophils.

Differentiating sepsis and systemic inflammatory response syndrome using biomarkers

Testing Service Members for Heat Related Illnesses Before Combat

It is common to think that combat deployment is the most dangerous part of being a warfighter, and in many ways this is correct. However, warfighters need to do many things before they are cleared to deploy to combat zones. Most cases of exertional heat illness (EHI) reported in the U.S. military occur during non-combat activities, such as training regimens, ruck marches, and operational exercises.

Testing Service Members for Heat Related Illnesses Before Combat

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Researchers identify gene variants linked to both type 2 diabetes and CHD risk