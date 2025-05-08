Precision nano therapy targets tumor nerves in pancreatic cancer

Announcing a new publication for Acta Materia Medica journal. A preclinical study has developed a precision nano-intervention strategy targeting tumor-associated nerves to destroy nerve-fueled tumor growth in pancreatic cancer.
In this strategy, Escherichia coli Nissle 1917-derived outer membrane vesicles (OMVs) are decorated with nerve-binding peptide for targeted delivery of co-loaded tropomyosin receptor kinase (Trk) inhibitors to tumor-associated nerves, thus precisely inhibiting nerve activity through the neurotrophin/Trk signaling pathway. Furthermore, the OMVs trigger M2-M1 switching, thus accelerating nerve injury.
This nano-intervention strategy significantly enhances chemotherapy efficacy in pancreatic cancer.
Xia, Y., & Zhang, J. (2025). Boosting pancreatic cancer chemotherapy by disrupting nerve–cancer crosstalk. Acta Materia Medica. doi.org/10.15212/amm-2024-0092.