Most people wary of AI for health diagnosis but optimistic for cancer detection

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Society for Risk AnalysisDec 9 2025

New research on public attitudes toward AI indicates that most people are reluctant to let ChatGPT and other AI tools diagnose their health condition, but see promise in technologies that use AI to help diagnose cancer. These and other results of two nationally representative surveys will be presented at the annual meeting of the Society for Risk Analysis Dec. 7-10 in Washington, DC. 

Led by behavioral scientist Dr. Michael Sobolev of the Schaeffer Institute for Public Policy & Government Service at the University of Southern California, and psychologist Dr. Patrycja Sleboda, assistant professor at Baruch College, City University of New York, the study focuses on public perspectives-specifically trust, understanding, potential, excitement, and fear of AI-in the context of cancer diagnosis, one of AI's most commonly used and impactful applications in medicine. It also examines how these public attitudes vary by demographics, such as age, gender and education. 

The study used data from two nationally representative surveys to assess how personal use of AI tools like ChatGPT and general trust in medical AI relate to the acceptance of an AI-based diagnostic tool for cervical cancer. 

Key findings: 

  • Most people still trust doctors more than AI. Only about 1 in 6 people (17%) said they trust AI as much as a human expert to diagnose health problems. 

  • People who have tried AI (like ChatGPT) feel more positive about AI's application in medicine. Those who had used AI in their personal life said they understood it better and were more excited and trusting of its use in healthcare. (55.1% of respondents had heard of ChatGPT but not used it, while 20.9% had both heard of and used it.) 

  • People see promise, not danger. When participants learned about an AI tool that helps find early signs of cancer, most thought it had great potential and were more excited than afraid. 

Our research shows that even a little exposure to AI-just hearing about it or trying it out-can make people more comfortable and trusting of the technology. We know from research that familiarity plays a big role in how people accept new technologies, not just AI."

Dr. Patrycja Sleboda, assistant professor at Baruch College, City University of New York

Related Stories

In the first survey, participants reported whether they had heard of or used AI technologies and responded to questions about their general trust in AI for health diagnoses. 

In the second survey, participants were introduced to a scenario based on real development in which a research team developed an AI system that can analyze digital images of the cervix to detect precancerous changes (a technology called automated visual evaluation). Participants then rated on a scale (from 1 to 5) five elements of acceptance for this diagnostic AI tool: understanding, trust, excitement, fear and potential. 

An analysis of the results showed that potential was rated the highest when judging a diagnostic AI tool, followed by excitement, trust, understanding and fear. Identifying as male and having a college degree were associated with greater trust, excitement and potential for the use of AI in healthcare. These participants also expressed lower fear of the use of AI overall. 

"We were surprised by the gap between what people said in general about AI and how they felt in a real example" says Sobolev, who leads the Behavioral Design Unit at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, with the goal of advancing human-centered innovation. "Our results show that learning about specific, real-world examples can help build trust between people and AI in medicine." 

Source:

Society for Risk Analysis

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Condition News | Healthcare News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Obesity-driven estrone emerges as a key driver of deadly postmenopausal breast cancer
AI-assisted liquid biopsies show promise for early cancer detection
Scientists uncover why SETX-deficient cancer cells rely on error-prone DNA repair
Urine cfDNA patterns emerge as a promising tool for diagnosing bladder cancer
New targeted alpha therapy shows promise for patients with radioiodine-refractory thyroid cancer
Lower dose of immunotherapy for malignant melanoma improves results
UTEP scientists find promising new target in the fight against high-grade serous carcinoma
Novel antibody suppresses primary tumor growth and spread of triple-negative breast cancer

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Common childhood virus linked to bladder cancer later in life