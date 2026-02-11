Prior abortion or miscarriage not linked to increased risk of pre- or postmenopausal breast cancer

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
WileyFeb 11 2026

A prior abortion or miscarriage was not linked with an increased risk of developing pre- or postmenopausal breast cancer in a study published in Acta Obstetricia et Gynecologica Scandinavica.

In the nationwide Finnish registry-based study, investigators analyzed data on 31,687 women with breast cancer diagnosed in 1972–2021 and 158,433 women without breast cancer.

The risk of breast cancer was the similar among women with a history of induced abortion and women with no history of abortion, both before and after 50 years of age. Risks were also similar among women with and without a past miscarriage.

In addition, breast cancer risks did not vary significantly by the number of abortions or miscarriages, nor by the time of first abortion or miscarriage.

Miscarriage or induced abortion as potential risk factors for breast cancer has continued to raise concerns and has led to the spread of misinformation. In this study using high-quality Finnish registry data, we can reliably eliminate these concerns. Induced abortion or miscarriage are not risk factors for breast cancer, even if there are several of them. This information is important and reassuring for millions of women around the world."

Oskari Heikinheimo, MD, PhD, corresponding author, University of Helsinki and Helsinki University Hospital

Source:

Wiley

Journal reference:

Katuwal, S., et al. (2026). Induced abortion, miscarriage, and the risk of breast cancer—A registry‐based study from Finland. Acta Obstetricia et Gynecologica Scandinavica. DOI: 10.1111/aogs.70154. https://obgyn.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/aogs.70154

Posted in: Medical Research News | Women's Health News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Triple negative breast cancer cells use new strategy to boost metastatic ability
Mesothelial cells enable rapid invasion and spread of ovarian cancer
Early pregnancy reshapes breast aging and lowers cancer risk
Small molecule targets glioblastoma oncogene in preclinical studies
High intake of ultraprocessed foods increases risk of both all-cause and cancer-specific death
Reprogrammed neutrophils promote tumor growth
Global analysis reveals up to four in ten cancer cases could be prevented
Unusual i-DNA structure shown to regulate genes and cancer

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
US cancer institute studying ivermectin’s ‘ability to kill cancer cells’