Children's Colorado wins $50,000 funding from Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute

September 11, 2017

Children's Hospital Colorado (Children's Colorado) has been approved for a $50,000 funding award by the Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute (PCORI) to support a project on developing effective interventions to achieve a healthy weight among Hispanic children ages 0-5.

Children's Colorado will use the funds provided through PCORI's Pipeline to Proposal Awards program to continue building the Familias Saludables partnership, which has successfully engaged Hispanic parents/caregivers of young children, clinicians, researchers and community partners.

"With this award, our Familias Saludables partnership will further strengthen engagement and capacity across stakeholders to conduct patient-centered comparative effectiveness research in the future," said Deb Federspiel, senior strategist in the Child Health Advocacy Institute at Children's Colorado. "Our long-term goal is to apply learnings to design culturally-tailored interventions that will ultimately advance the health of Hispanic children."

Pipeline to Proposal Awards enable individuals and groups that are not typically involved in clinical research to develop community-led funding proposals focused on patient-centered comparative effectiveness research.

Established by the nonprofit PCORI, the program funds help individuals or groups build community partnerships, develop research capacity, and hone a comparative effectiveness research question that could become the basis of a research funding proposal to submit to PCORI or other health research funders.

"Our engagement work with stakeholders, including families, is incredibly important. Research stemming from this work will, as a result, be more innovative, and hopefully more relevant to the concerns of the Hispanic community," said Darcy Thompson, MD, MPH, associate professor of pediatrics and research lead/principal investigator.

