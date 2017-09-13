Researchers develop new model to tackle patients with cryptosporidiosis-HIV co-infection

September 13, 2017

One of the most common waterborne diseases worldwide is cryptosporidiosis, a parasitic disease affecting the small intestine and possibly our airways. It is a common cause of diarrhea in HIV-positive patients, who are known to have lower immunity. Now Kazeem Oare Okosun from Vaal University of Technology in South Africa and colleagues from Pakistan and Nigeria have developed a new model and numerical simulations to determine the optimal combination of prevention and treatment strategies for controlling both diseases in patients who have been co-infected. Their results, recently published in EPJ Plus, show a positive impact on the treatment and prevention for cryptosporidiosis alone, for HIV-AIDS alone, or for both together.

Related Stories

Although there are many mathematical models on HIV infection, there are far fewer for cryptosporidiosis. And, until now, there was no co-infection model for cryptosporidiosis and HIV-AIDS. The authors examined what happens to patients presenting both infections when they are subjected to five prevention methods and treatments for cryptosporidiosis alone, for HIV-AIDS alone and for both at specific intervals. They then explored their effects on the co-infection by performing numerical analyses.

They found that cryptosporidiosis preventions and treatment alone had no significant impact on reducing HIV-AIDS-related problems. By contrast, the prevention and treatment strategy for HIV-AIDS had a significant positive impact on the co-infected patients. Finally, applying both strategies at the same time resulted in reduction in all cases. They also found that, when both diseases were treated at the same time, it had a positive impact in cryptosporidiosis patients and on the level of environmental contamination, with no difference in the co-infected cases.

Source:

http://www.springer.com/gp/about-springer/media/research-news/all-english-research-news/best-tactical-approach-to-handling-patients-with-simultaneous-parasitic-and-hiv-infection/15048834

Posted in: Medical Research News | Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

U.S. FDA approves updated labeling for pan-genotypic single tablet regimen for HCV/HIV co-infected patients
USC scientist finds new approach to prevent HIV infection
UM SOM researchers to study adaptive immune responses of infants with HIV exposure in utero
Researchers overcome major stumbling blocks in developing HIV vaccine
GW study to explore the body's natural defenses against HIV
Experimental drug isolated from tick saliva may hold promise for reducing HIV-linked heart disease risk
Ten-foot living structure in Manchester helps launch HIV has Changed campaign today
Latency reversing agent makes dormant HIV-infected cells vulnerable to clearance

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Tackling misdiagnosis of asthma in primary care

There are three kinds of problem – though we do not have any reliable quantitative data to know how common they are. Firstly, there is sometimes a delay in making an asthma diagnosis in people who have asthma – this is less common than in the past, but it still happens.

Tackling misdiagnosis of asthma in primary care

Consolidated beer analysis on single, integrated platform

Jules Wyss is the head of the quality assurance laboratory at the largest brewery in Switzerland, the Feldschlösschen brewery in Rheinfelden. The master brewer and beverage technologist helped to set up the QA lab from 1991 onward.

Consolidated beer analysis on single, integrated platform

Optical microscopy resolution revolution

I will talk about the simple but fundamental idea that allowed breaking the diffraction barrier in fluorescence microscopy as well as about MINFLUX nanoscopy, the latest development in the field that for the first time provides true molecular resolution with visible light and standard objective lenses.

Optical microscopy resolution revolution

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
HIV prevention drug to be trialed by Britain's NHS