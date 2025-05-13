New insights into HIV-1 capsid disruption open doors for novel therapies

Announcing a new publication for Acta Materia Medica journal. The HIV-1 capsid protein (CA) plays a crucial role in viral replication by orchestrating nuclear entry through interactions with host nuclear pore complexes (NPCs).

Recent research has revealed that HIV-1 CA actively disrupts NPC architecture via phenylalanine-glycine (FG)-repeat nucleoporin interactions, thereby enabling nuclear translocation of viral components. This mechanistic insight has driven the development of lenacapavir, the first-in-class CA inhibitor approved for multidrug-resistant HIV-1.

Lenacapavir competitively blocks CA-NPC binding, stabilizes cytoplasmic capsids, disrupts viral maturation, and demonstrates pan-stage antiviral efficacy and long-acting pharmacokinetics. Clinical trials have indicated its 100% prophylactic efficacy and potential to decrease global HIV incidence. Advances in structural biology, molecular dynamics simulations, and nanotechnology are expected to further inform next-generation therapeutic strategies targeting CA-host interactions.

These findings not only redefine HIV-1 treatment paradigms but also have broader implications for combating CA-dependent viruses.