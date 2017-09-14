DNAe announces pipeline of genomic-based tests for everyday workflow of physicians and hospitals

Applications include sepsis, antibiotic resistant infections, flu and cancer

DNAe, the inventor of next generation semiconductor DNA sequencing technology and developer of a new, game-changing test for bloodstream infections, announces that its CBO, Nick McCooke presented an update on its first product, the LiDia™ bloodstream infections (BSI) test, and outlined DNAe’s pipeline of genomic-based tests at BioCentury’s 24th Annual Newsmakers in the Biotech Industry. The conference took place on the 8th September 2017 in New York.

Commenting on DNAe’s position in the fast-growing diagnostics market, Mr McCooke said:

Our use of semiconductor-based genomic analysis sets us apart from other molecular diagnostics companies by combining the analytical power of next generation sequencing (NGS) technologies with the speed of multiplexed PCR platforms. This is critical to facilitating the integration of genomic technologies into the everyday workflow of physicians and hospitals, and will have a profound impact on how patients are treated.

DNAe’s genomic analysis platform, LiDia™, is based on the invention of semiconductor DNA sequencing by serial technology innovator and DNAe’s founder and Executive Chairman, Professor Chris Toumazou and his team. DNAe has further developed semiconductor technology to enhance its utility in diagnostic applications, where its analysis of DNA and RNA on microchips has the potential to transform the way patients are treated.

LiDia™ is a closed system that can be operated at the clinical point-of-need, with no laboratory services or specialist training required. It is able to deliver accurate results in less than three hours, direct from blood (or other sample material), providing treating physicians with valuable intelligence to help treat their patients.

The first test available on the LiDia™ platform will be the LiDia™ bloodstream infection (BSI) test, a rapid blood-to-result diagnostic for use in the management of sepsis. LiDia™ BSI offers a significant reduction in time-to-result compared to the current standard of culture-based diagnosis, which requires a microbiology lab and generally several days to produce a result. Uniquely, LiDia™ BSI will test for both bacterial and fungal pathogens with a single test, as well as testing for antimicrobial resistance.

Privately held, DNAe has strong financial backing from its major shareholder, Genting Berhad. A Malaysian-based global investor, Genting Berhad has invested in a portfolio of cutting–edge life sciences companies that includes Synthetic Genomics and Human Longevity.

In September 2016, the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) a division of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response (ASPR) in the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) awarded DNAe $51.9m in non-dilutive funding to further develop its diagnostic technology to address two global health threats; AMR and pandemic Influenza. DNAe’s is the first ever next generation sequencing platform to receive funding from BARDA.