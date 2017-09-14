Researchers discover important link between Parkinson's and prion diseases

September 14, 2017

Parkinson's disease and prion diseases are very different from each other as regards both origins and course. Nonetheless, a research group of SISSA's, headed by Professor Giuseppe Legname, has discovered an unexpected and important link between the two pathologies. According to the study recently published in the journal Scientific Reports, the link is given by the complex interaction between two different proteins present in our nerve cells: the so-called α-synuclein, in its aggregated form, and the prion protein PrPC, the molecule which is responsible, in its altered version, for very serious syndromes such as the Creuzfeldt Jacob disease.

Related Stories

The presence of α-synuclein deposits in brain cells is typical of diseases technically called synucleinopathies, among which, for instance, Parkinson's disease, dementia with Lewy bodies and multiple system atrophy. However, the modalities according to which these aggregates form and spread were unknown up until now. This study has discovered that α-synuclein actually makes use of the action of the prion protein to spread and deposit in the brain. This seems to favour the formation of these deposits and their spreading among brain cells.

But that's not all. While the activity of the prion protein seems to support the development of synucleopathies, α-synuclein deposits seem to slacken the course of prion diseases. In fact, this research has proven that α-synuclein fibrils block the deposit of prions in nerve cells, thus preventing their replication. This surprising effect is corroborated by further evidence already found in the pathology: in fact, the course of the disease results to be slower in patients affected by prion diseases presenting α-synuclein deposits in nerve cells.

This study - whose practical implications are already being considered - benefitted from the participation of researchers also from Fondazione Carlo Besta in Milan, ELETTRA Sincrotrone in Trieste and the University of Trieste.

Source:

http://www.sissa.it/news/parkinson%E2%80%99s-and-prion-diseases-link-discovered

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Reprogrammed stem cell therapy shows promise in Parkinson's
Statin use may speed up onset of Parkinson's disease symptoms, study suggests
New tool may predict chances for cognitive deficits in people with Parkinson's disease
Brain rewiring due to dopamine loss may be source of impaired movement in Parkinson's disease
Immune system may wage a battle in Parkinson’s disease
Researchers develop new tool to diagnose first signs of Parkinson's disease
Scientists discover new way to observe brain changes caused by Parkinson's disease
Study shows that tDCS and physical therapy improve walking ability in patients with Parkinson's disease

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Tackling misdiagnosis of asthma in primary care

There are three kinds of problem – though we do not have any reliable quantitative data to know how common they are. Firstly, there is sometimes a delay in making an asthma diagnosis in people who have asthma – this is less common than in the past, but it still happens.

Tackling misdiagnosis of asthma in primary care

Consolidated beer analysis on single, integrated platform

Jules Wyss is the head of the quality assurance laboratory at the largest brewery in Switzerland, the Feldschlösschen brewery in Rheinfelden. The master brewer and beverage technologist helped to set up the QA lab from 1991 onward.

Consolidated beer analysis on single, integrated platform

Optical microscopy resolution revolution

I will talk about the simple but fundamental idea that allowed breaking the diffraction barrier in fluorescence microscopy as well as about MINFLUX nanoscopy, the latest development in the field that for the first time provides true molecular resolution with visible light and standard objective lenses.

Optical microscopy resolution revolution

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Researchers find unique genetic mutation in 74-year-old man with Parkinson's disease