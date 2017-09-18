Asthma medication linked with neuropsychiatric symptoms

September 18, 2017

In a Pharmacology Research & Perspectives study, the asthma medication montelukast (trade name Singulair) was linked with neuropsychiatric reactions such as depression and aggression, with nightmares being especially frequent in children.

For the study, investigators examined all adverse drug reactions on montelukast in children and adults reported to the Netherlands Pharmacovigilance Center Lareb and the WHO Global database, VigiBase®, until 2016.

"Because of the high incidence of neuropsychiatric symptoms--especially nightmares--after using montelukast in both children and adults, the clinician should discuss the possibility of these adverse events with the patient and parents," said Meindina Haarman, lead author of the study.

