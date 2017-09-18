Lower-than-normal TSH levels linked to increased risk of thyroid cancer

September 18, 2017

There is an increased risk of thyroid cancer associated with lower-than-normal thyroid hormone levels, a finding that could have a major impact on patients fighting the disease.

The Yale-led study, published in American Association for Cancer Research journal examined the effect of Thyroid Stimulating Hormone (TSH) on the development of human papillary thyroid cancer (PTC).

Study findings were based on 741 participants (341 women, 400 men) from the U.S. military who had regular blood draws stored by the Armed Forces Surveillance Center. When tested, an inverse association between PTC and TSH levels within the normal range was observed among both men and women. PTC decreased with increased TSH levels among both men and women, the researchers found.

Related Stories

"Earlier studies showed that higher TSH level increases the risk of PTC. However, these were case-control studies in which TSH levels were measured in blood samples collected among patients who had already had the disease," said Yawei Zhang, M.D., Ph.D., an associate professor at the Yale School of Public Health. "Our study looked at TSH levels measured in blood samples collected several years before the disease diagnosis, therefore, our study demonstrated that low TSH level increases PTC. These findings could have significant clinical implications for physicians managing patients with abnormal thyroid functions."

Thyroid cancer has the highest prevalence of all endocrine malignancies, and its incidence is increasing faster than any other malignancy among both men and women. In the United States, thyroid cancer is the ninth most common cancer and PTC accounts for more than 80 percent of all thyroid cancers. But causal factors underlying thyroid cancer remain poorly understood. TSH is the major growth factor of thyroid cells and regulator of thyroid functions.

Source:

https://publichealth.yale.edu/news/article.aspx?id=15727

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Simple blood test provides new treatment choices to lung cancer patients
Study highlights complexity of childhood cancer survivors’ medical needs
Hormone therapy for menopausal symptoms does not increase mortality risk, according to a long-term study
Researchers identify natural compound that appears to shut down cancer cells' energy source
Immunotherapy could help some breast cancer patients based on genetic changes in their tumors
Combination immunotherapy shows better overall survival in kidney cancer patients
Probiotics may become new preventative or therapeutic strategy for IBD-related colon cancer
FDA grants approval for new biosimilar to treat multiple types of cancer

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Reducing mental health disparities through online therapy

For many years, I was a psychologist at a very large US university mental health center and we constantly had more people seeking help than we could possibly accommodate. That is a ubiquitous problem across lots of sectors, including community mental health and private practice in any rural area.

Reducing mental health disparities through online therapy

Tackling misdiagnosis of asthma in primary care

There are three kinds of problem – though we do not have any reliable quantitative data to know how common they are. Firstly, there is sometimes a delay in making an asthma diagnosis in people who have asthma – this is less common than in the past, but it still happens.

Tackling misdiagnosis of asthma in primary care

Consolidated beer analysis on single, integrated platform

Jules Wyss is the head of the quality assurance laboratory at the largest brewery in Switzerland, the Feldschlösschen brewery in Rheinfelden. The master brewer and beverage technologist helped to set up the QA lab from 1991 onward.

Consolidated beer analysis on single, integrated platform

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Epigenetic changes triggered by cigarette smoke may be earliest step in lung cancer development