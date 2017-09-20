Cancer patients less likely to receive evidence-based treatments for heart attack

September 20, 2017

Treatment of heart attack patients depends on their history of cancer, according to research published today in European Heart Journal: Acute Cardiovascular Care. The study in more than 35 000 heart attack patients found they were less likely to receive recommended drugs and interventions, and more likely to die in hospital if they had cancer than if they did not.

"It is well known that cancer patients may have an increased risk of cardiovascular disease as a result of their treatment," said senior author Dr Dragana Radovanovic, head of the AMIS Plus Data Centre in Zurich, Switzerland. "However, on the other hand, little is known about the treatment and outcomes of cancer patients who have an acute myocardial infarction."

This study investigated whether acute myocardial infarction patients with a history of cancer received the same guideline recommended treatment and had the same in-hospital outcomes as those without cancer.

The study included 35 249 patients enrolled in the acute myocardial infarction in Switzerland (AMIS Plus) registry between 2002 and mid-2015. Of those, 1 981 (5.6%) had a history of cancer.

Propensity score matching was used to create two groups of 1 981 patients each - one with cancer history and one without - that were matched for age, gender, and cardiovascular risk factors.

The researchers compared the proportions of patients in each group who received specific immediate drug therapies for acute myocardial infarction, and percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) to open blocked arteries. They also compared the rates of in-hospital complications and death between the two groups.

The researchers found that cancer patients underwent PCI less frequently (odds ratio [OR], 0.76; 95% confidence interval [CI], 0.67-0.88) and received P2Y12 blockers (OR, 0.82; 95% CI 0.71-0.94) and statins (OR, 0.87; 95% CI, 0.76-0.99) less frequently. In-hospital mortality was significantly higher in patients with cancer than those without (10.7% versus 7.6%; OR, 1.45; 95% CI, 1.17-1.81).

Related Stories

Patients with a history of cancer were more likely to have complications while in hospital. They had 44% higher odds of cardiogenic shock, 47% higher chance of bleeding, and 67% greater odds of developing heart failure than those with no history of cancer.

Dr Radovanovic said: "Patients with a history of cancer were less likely to receive evidence-based treatments for myocardial infarction. They were 24% less likely to undergo PCI, 18% less likely to receive P2Y12 antagonists and 13% less likely to receive statins. They had also more complications and were 45% more likely to die while in hospital."

"More research is needed to find out why cancer patients receive suboptimal treatment for myocardial infarction and have poorer outcomes," continued Dr Radovanovic.

"Possible reasons could be the type and stage of cancer, or severe comorbidities. Some cancer patients may have a very limited life expectancy and refuse treatment for myocardial infarction," she added.

Source:

https://www.escardio.org/The-ESC/Press-Office/Press-releases/treatment-of-heart-attack-patients-depends-on-history-of-cancer?hit=wireek

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Researchers identify natural compound that appears to shut down cancer cells' energy source
NIH grant supports temple researchers' exploration of stem cell-based treatments for heart repair
Probiotics may become new preventative or therapeutic strategy for IBD-related colon cancer
Combination of anti-malarial drug and photosensitizer could effectively kill cancer cells
Fusion guided biopsy can help with accurate diagnosis of prostate cancer
Heart failure more likely in elderly with low vitamin D levels, study shows
Simple blood test provides new treatment choices to lung cancer patients
LSUHealthNO to examine effectiveness of novel drug designed for heart muscle regeneration

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Analytical Science in Precision Medicine

Pittcon is an analytical conference, so naturally my talk will be about analytical chemistry and how analytical chemistry will become increasingly important in delivering healthcare solutions, not only for rich people, but also, hopefully, for poor people across the world.

Analytical Science in Precision Medicine

Reducing mental health disparities through online therapy

For many years, I was a psychologist at a very large US university mental health center and we constantly had more people seeking help than we could possibly accommodate. That is a ubiquitous problem across lots of sectors, including community mental health and private practice in any rural area.

Reducing mental health disparities through online therapy

Tackling misdiagnosis of asthma in primary care

There are three kinds of problem – though we do not have any reliable quantitative data to know how common they are. Firstly, there is sometimes a delay in making an asthma diagnosis in people who have asthma – this is less common than in the past, but it still happens.

Tackling misdiagnosis of asthma in primary care
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Cancer-fighting cells destroy tumors more effectively after being starved for oxygen