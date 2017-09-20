New solutions for autonomous LC-MS sample preparation introduced by Tecan

Tecan has unveiled its latest innovation, the automated RESOLVEX™ A200 positive pressure workstation for LC-MS sample prep.

This walkaway system further expands Tecan’s portfolio of MS sample preparation workstations and smart consumables, uniquely allowing the company to provide complete solutions to match any workflow, from manual processing to semi-automated high throughput systems based on a Freedom EVO® or Fluent® platform.

The RESOLVEX A200 offers unattended positive pressure solid phase extraction, providing increased walkaway times for LC-MS sample preparation workflows. Lighter and smaller than previous systems, it has been carefully designed to offer greater ease of use and enhanced performance.

Eight-channel dispensing delivers a three-fold increase in speed compared to single channel dispensing, and the intuitive touchscreen control enables straightforward integration into laboratory protocols for immediate productivity.

The system is compatible with Tecan’s range of 96-well plate and column format smart consumables, including novel Narrow Bore Extraction columns that transform an extraction column into a reaction vessel.

Customers across Europe and the USA will have access to the full range of RESOLVEX instruments and consumables, supported by two dedicated applications laboratories in California, USA, and Hamburg, Germany. Staffed by automation specialists, chemists and mass spectrometry experts, these facilities will help users develop tailored LC-MS sample prep workflows to meet their specific needs.

To find out more about the RESOLVEX product range, visit Tecan at the 2017 SOFT-TIAFT Joint Annual Meeting in Boca Raton, Fl, USA, and Booth #26 at MSACL Europe in Salzburg, Austria, from September the 12th to the 14th, or go towww.tecan.com/resolvex-a200