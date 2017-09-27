Altra Service Professionals appointed as Authorized Service Center in New Jersey and New England, by CAIRE

CAIRE Inc. (“CAIRE”), the manufacturer of the AirSep®, CAIRE® and SeQual® brands of wearable, portable, and stationary oxygen concentrators, has appointed Altra Service Professionals, as the Authorized Service Center serving customers in New Jersey and the New England states.

Altra Service Professionals will perform both warranty and non-warranty service for CAIRE products from their facility in Berlin, CT.

“Altra has been performing non-warranty repairs of our products for many years and were a natural fit to bring on board in support of our warranty repairs. They have experienced technicians who we’re confident will perform high quality repair work and represent CAIRE well,” said Miguel Cervantes, Service Manager.

Robert DeChello, President and co-owner of Altra, believes this strategic relationship with CAIRE is important for providers and customers in the region he’ll be supporting and provides growth opportunities for both Altra and CAIRE.

In an industry where reimbursement continually shrinks, dealers are always looking for ways to cut costs without sacrificing quality of care. This relationship with CAIRE enables us to do this by providing exceptional training and processes so that we can provide efficient and affordable repair solutions. We are honored to have been chosen by CAIRE as the Authorized Service Center for the northeast and look forward to supporting our customers.” Robert DeChello, President and co-owner of Altra

The Berlin, CT, location will be entrusted with the repair of wearable, portable, and stationary concentrators for Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, and New Jersey.