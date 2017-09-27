Researchers awarded fellowship to explore resilience in LGBTQ+ community

September 27, 2017

Phillip Schnarrs, assistant professor in the UTSA Department of Kinesiology, Health and Nutrition, along with his collaborators, Amy Stone, associate professor of sociology and anthropology at Trinity University, and Robert Salcido from Pride Center San Antonio and Equality Texas, have been awarded a fellowship to study resilience in the LGBTQ+ populations in San Antonio and South Texas.

They will participate in the Interdisciplinary Research Leaders program, led by the University of Minnesota with support from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.

Schnarrs, Stone and Salcido's project, "Building a Stronger Community: Resilience Among LGBTQ+ People in South Texas" will include research on how to address the health and social needs of the LGBTQ+ community, the underling factors contributing to their health issues, and how this population copes with racial/ethnic-related discrimination and sexuality-related discrimination.

"Our hope is that this work can be used by local organizations, social workers, therapists and other professionals to serve LGBTQ+ communities of color more effectively," said Schnarrs. "I hope this work gives a voice to people who want to make changes to public policy but don't know how."

As fellows, Schnarrs and his collaborators will use the research they gather during this three-year program to advance a culture of health in South Texas.

"This study will help us better understand how LGBTQ+ people cope with ever-increasing discriminatory and hostile environments so we can devise strategies for the most marginalized individuals," said Schnarrs. "Our work will help support local, state and national organizations that seek to uplift and protect the health and wellbeing of LGBTQ+ individuals including Equality Texas (EQTX), PRIDE San Antonio, and many others."

As a fellow, Schnarrs will develop high-level leadership skills through mentorship, networking and a leadership curriculum. He and his collaborators will also receive mentoring from national experts in research, community action and public policy focused on issues related to LGBTQ+ health.

Related Stories

The Interdisciplinary Research Leaders Program is focused on addressing health disparities and building a culture of health through training diverse teams of researchers to become community-engaged, action-oriented researchers focused on addressing social and policy change.

"This year's fellows are addressing significant challenges communities face in achieving better health and health equity. We are excited to see the unique, diverse teams entering this program, and believe this cohort will demonstrate the power of community-engaged interdisciplinary research to solve real-world problems," says Michael Oakes, Ph.D., director of Interdisciplinary Research Leaders and professor at the University of Minnesota.

Schnarrs' work has largely focused on addressing health issues facing LGBTQ+ populations and has incorporated CBPR principles since the beginning of his academic career. During graduate school, Schnarrs worked on an NIH-funded study focused on assessing the sexual healthcare needs of behaviorally bisexual men.

"I think this fellowship will extend the work I have done in this area, provide us with a more robust understanding of resilience, and define what resilience is for LGBTQ+ people, especially LGBTQ+ people of color," said Schnarrs. "What I will take away most from my time in this program will be how to make my research more relevant and accessible to the communities involved in this work."

Source:

https://www.utsa.edu/today/2017/09/story/Schnarrsfellowship.html

Posted in: Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Canadian children fall short of daily dietary recommendations on school days
Colorectal cancer risk lowered by whole grains but increased by processed meats, says study
Food intake during later circadian timing plays important role in body composition
People who eat nuts more likely to reduce weight gain, study finds
Ketogenic diet prolongs life and improves memory and physical functions in aged mice find researchers
USDA announces $21 million to improve healthier eating options for SNAP participants
Study finds diet as important predictor of type 2 diabetes risk
Study finds that brain network organization mediates relationship between nutrition and intelligence

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Neurohistology: how whole slide scanning impacts workflow

Leveraging the mass production benefit that MultiBrain® technology brings to neurohistology, NSA can accelerate the R&D preclinical and safety assessment processes many fold and perform them less expensively. This results in faster times for a potential drug to move from R&D to clinical trials and sooner for use in people.

Neurohistology: how whole slide scanning impacts workflow

Analytical Science in Precision Medicine

Pittcon is an analytical conference, so naturally my talk will be about analytical chemistry and how analytical chemistry will become increasingly important in delivering healthcare solutions, not only for rich people, but also, hopefully, for poor people across the world.

Analytical Science in Precision Medicine

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Heart failure more likely in elderly with low vitamin D levels, study shows