Researchers provide new insights into vertebrae formation

September 27, 2017

Like a string of pearls, the spine is made of a series of similar vertebrae. A so-called segmentation clock creates this repetitive arrangement in developing embryos: Each time the clock ticks, a vertebra starts to form.

In a paper published Sept. 21 in Cell, Harvard Medical School genetics professor Olivier Pourquié--whose lab discovered the segmentation clock 20 years ago--and colleagues report that they used mouse cells to reconstitute a stable version of this clockwork for the first time in a petri dish, leading to several new discoveries about where the clock is located, what makes it tick and how the vertebral column takes shape.

The team's insights not only illuminate normal vertebrate development but also could lead to improved understanding of human spinal defects such as scoliosis, said Pourquié, who is also the Harvard Medical School Frank Burr Mallory Professor of Pathology at Brigham and Women's Hospital and a principal faculty member of the Harvard Stem Cell Institute.

The researchers found that the segmentation clock lies quiescent in individual embryonic cells that give rise to the vertebrae, then clicks on all at once, collectively, when the cells reach a critical mass.

The researchers further discovered that the clock is controlled by two signals, Notch and Yap, that are sent and received by these cells.

On its own, they found, Notch starts the clock ticking by triggering cellular oscillations that release instructions to build structures that will ultimately become vertebrae. But Notch isn't the only signal in town.

It turns out that the cells' Yap chatter determines the amount of Notch required to activate the segmentation clock. If Yap is very low, then the clock runs on its own. If Yap levels are "medium," said Pourquié, then Notch is needed to start the clock. And if Yap levels are high, even a lot of Notch won't convince the clock to tick. Scientists call this an excitability threshold.

Related Stories

"If you stimulate the system a little, nothing happens. But if you stimulate it a little more and cross the threshold, then the system has a very strong response," explained Pourquié.

The researchers theorize that the segmentation clock works like other excitable biological systems that require certain thresholds to be met before sparking an action, such as neurons firing and calcium waves traveling across heart cells.

"There are probably similarities in the underlying circuits," Pourquié said.

The researchers were surprised to find that they could stop and restart the segmentation clock in several ways--physically, by separating and re-aggregating the cells, and chemically, with a Yap-blocking drug.

"For many years, we have been trying to understand the clockwork underlying these oscillations," said Pourquié. "Now we have a great theoretical framework to understand what generates them and to help us make and test more hypotheses."

Source:

https://hms.harvard.edu/news/how-grow-spine

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Menopause linked to severity of lumbar disc degeneration
Honda gives $1 million gift to Nationwide Children’s Hospital to enhance pediatric mobility
New toolkit from Inhealthcare enables doctors to build and launch their own health apps
Novel technique to monitor nerve function could transform the way doctors perform surgeries
FDA approves MAGNETOM Vida 3T MRI scanner that features new BioMatrix technology
Latinos left out of clinical trials … and possible cures
Scientists design bioactive nanomaterial that excels at stimulating bone regeneration
Scientists develop new surgical method to reconnect sensory neurons with spinal cord after injury

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Neurohistology: how whole slide scanning impacts workflow

Leveraging the mass production benefit that MultiBrain® technology brings to neurohistology, NSA can accelerate the R&D preclinical and safety assessment processes many fold and perform them less expensively. This results in faster times for a potential drug to move from R&D to clinical trials and sooner for use in people.

Neurohistology: how whole slide scanning impacts workflow

Analytical Science in Precision Medicine

Pittcon is an analytical conference, so naturally my talk will be about analytical chemistry and how analytical chemistry will become increasingly important in delivering healthcare solutions, not only for rich people, but also, hopefully, for poor people across the world.

Analytical Science in Precision Medicine

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
New method may help distinguish frontotemporal dementia from Alzheimer's disease