Study shows benefits of delayed-release stimulant in children with ADHD

September 27, 2017

A phase 3 study of children ages 6-12 years with attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) has shown that a delayed-release, long-acting formulation of the stimulant methylphenidate, when taken in the evening, led to significant improvement in ADHD symptoms and functional impairment first thing the next morning, compared to a placebo. Children taking the delayed-release stimulant did not have to wait for a morning dose to take effect and also benefited from improved symptoms later in the afternoon and evening, according to the study results published in Journal of Child and Adolescent Psychopharmacology, a peer-reviewed journal from Mary Ann Liebert, Inc., publishers. The article is available free on the Journal of Child and Adolescent Psychopharmacology website.

Related Stories

The article entitled "Efficacy and Safety of HLD200, Delayed-Release and Extended-Release Methylphenidate, in Children with Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder" is coauthored by Steven Pliszka, MD, from The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio and colleagues from Massachusetts General Hospital (Boston, MA), Westside Medical Family Practice (Clinton, UT), University of Tennessee Health Science Center (Memphis, TN), Meridien Research (Maitland and Bradenton, FL), Children's Development Center (Winter Park, FL), Ironshore Pharmaceuticals & Development (Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands), and Mount Sinai Medical Center (New York, NY), on behalf of the HLD200-108 Study Group.

The drug formulation, which consists of two layers of microbeads with an inner drug-loaded core, delays release of the active ingredient for 8-10 hours and then provides controlled extended release designed to cover the early morning into the evening. The medication was well tolerated, with the main adverse effects of appetite suppression and insomnia being those commonly reported for other formulations of methylphenidate.  

"Developing new formulations of effective medications for patients with ADHD improves the lives of children with the disorder," says Harold S. Koplewicz, MD, Editor-in-Chief of the Journal of Child and Adolescent Psychopharmacology and President of the Child Mind Institute in New York.

Source:

http://www.liebertpub.com/global/pressrelease/new-delayed-release-stimulant-significantly-improves-morning-adhd-symptoms-and-all-day-functioning/2262/

Posted in: Child Health News | Drug Trial News

Tags: , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

High-functioning social communication skills can buffer negative effects of child shyness
UC study finds lower IQ scores in children with increased Manganese levels
Clinicians could provide support to address unique social needs of immigrant children
Legalizing mitochondrial donation can prevent children from inheriting life-threatening genetic disease
Study examines effectiveness of placebo and antidepressants in children, adolescents
Study finds link between sleep pattern and temperament in preterm children
Children's Colorado wins $50,000 funding from Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute
Pediatric researchers discover gene variants related to aggressive form of neuroblastoma

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Neurohistology: how whole slide scanning impacts workflow

Leveraging the mass production benefit that MultiBrain® technology brings to neurohistology, NSA can accelerate the R&D preclinical and safety assessment processes many fold and perform them less expensively. This results in faster times for a potential drug to move from R&D to clinical trials and sooner for use in people.

Neurohistology: how whole slide scanning impacts workflow

Analytical Science in Precision Medicine

Pittcon is an analytical conference, so naturally my talk will be about analytical chemistry and how analytical chemistry will become increasingly important in delivering healthcare solutions, not only for rich people, but also, hopefully, for poor people across the world.

Analytical Science in Precision Medicine
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Child with abdominal pain more likely to receive CT scan in general ED, study finds