New Life Agency announces breakthrough surrogacy-related insurance plans for Intended Parents

October 5, 2017

New Life Agency, the leading provider of fertility insurance in the Assisted Reproduction Insurance® (ARI) industry again has expanded its unrivaled product lines. Today they've announced two new surrogacy related products, giving Intended Parents more ground-breaking coverage choices:

1. Sleep Easy Self Pay
2. Surrogate Maternity Care Major Plus and Platinum Plus Policies

Sleep Easy Self Pay

In light of the present turmoil in the healthcare system many Intended Parents are self-funding their surrogate's maternity expenses. Unfortunately, if the unexpected happens, the staggering costs can be catastrophic. Until now, self-paying Intended Parents had no protection from the costs spiraling out of control. Starting today they can "Sleep Easy" with New Life Agency.

"Sleep Easy Self Pay is the first insurance policy for Intended Parents who decide to self-pay for their surrogate's maternity care. It is a guaranteed insurance policy that ensures a maximum loss protection on their self-payments of the medical costs associated with their carrier's pregnancy, protecting their overall financial exposure," says Wayne Petrakis, Director of Sales. "Many of our clients have asked for this policy so I am very happy that we are able to offer this policy now."

A Policy that "Excludes the Exclusions"

The Surrogate Maternity Care Major and Platinum Plus policies are responses to another request to eliminate the underwriting exclusions for declared pre-existing conditions from a surrogate's past pregnancies. Intended Parents can now choose either the SMC Major Plus and SMC Platinum Plus policies to eliminate specific exclusions that are found in the medical review which are typically listed as pre-existing conditions, with underwriting approval. Standard policy exclusions, such as the limitation on number of ultrasounds covered, still apply. Approval for this policy depends on the medical underwriting review.

The Bottom Line: More Choices

"We're always looking for ways to provide our clients with the best options for their individual situations, wants and needs," says Gary Hickox, New life Agency CEO. "These are both revolutionary products. We've been working for some time with Lloyd's of London to be able to roll them out to the marketplace, and we are excited to once again lead the industry."

Source:

https://www.newlifeagency.com/

Study finds link between sleep pattern and temperament in preterm children