Rising temperatures drive global surge in obstructive sleep apnea severity

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
American Thoracic SocietyMay 18 2025

Rising temperatures increase the severity of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), according to a large new study published at the ATS 2025 International Conference. The study also found that, under the most likely climate change scenarios, the societal burden of OSA is expected to double in most countries over the next 75 years.

In addition to highlighting the critical importance of limiting global warming, the findings also emphasize the immediate need for strategies to alleviate the health and economic impacts of OSA as it becomes more common and severe, researchers said.

This study really highlights the societal burden associated with the increase in OSA prevalence due to rising temperatures."

Bastien Lechat, PhD, senior research fellow at FHMRI: Sleep Health at Flinders University

Previous cross-sectional studies identified a link between ambient temperature and OSA severity. However, this is the first to explain and describe that connection in detail.

For the study, researchers analyzed a consumer database of more than 116,000 worldwide users of an under-mattress sensor validated to estimate OSA severity. The dataset included around 500 repeat measurements per user. Researchers then analyzed this data against 24-hour ambient temperatures extracted from climate models.

Overall, higher temperatures were associated with a 45 percent increased likelihood of a sleeper experiencing OSA on a given night. However, these findings varied by region, with people in European countries seeing higher rates of OSA when temperatures rise than those in Australia and the United States.

"We were surprised by the magnitude of the association between ambient temperature and OSA severity," Dr. Lechat said.

Related Stories

Researchers then sought to estimate how burdensome the increase in OSA prevalence due to rising temperature is to society in terms of wellbeing and economic loss. They conducted modeling including disability-adjusted-life-years, productivity losses, and health economics to estimate the OSA burden under several climate scenarios.

They found that any scenario that involved temperatures rising 2 degrees Celsius or higher would result in a 1.5-fold to 3-fold increase to the OSA burden by the year 2100. They estimated that climate change has already increased the OSA burden by 50 percent to 100 percent since the year 2000.

In addition to providing further evidence of the major threat of climate change to human health and wellbeing, Dr. Lechat said the study highlighted the importance of developing effective interventions to diagnose and manage OSA.

"The high prevalence undiagnosed and untreated OSA amplifies the effect of global warming on the societal burden associated with OSA," he said. "Higher rates of diagnosis and treatment is likely to reduce the health and productivity burden due to rising temperature and increased OSA prevalence."

Next, the team plans to develop intervention studies looking at strategies to mitigate the effects of temperature on OSA. They also hope to study the physiological mechanisms linking OSA severity to temperature.

Source:

American Thoracic Society

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Better sleep, BMI, and glucose control lower female infertility odds
Multidimensional sleep health linked to better cardiometabolic outcomes
Study links insomnia and sleep medication to increased disability risk in older adults
Think only obese people get sleep apnea? Think again, says largest study yet
New AI tool revolutionizes sleep analysis with comprehensive sleep data
Caffeine increases brain complexity during sleep and shifts it toward a critical state
Skipping breakfast and losing sleep: Are US girls sacrificing health to slim down?
AI reveals how hearing, mood, and sleep predict who suffers most from tinnitus

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Deep sleep may protect against neurodegeneration