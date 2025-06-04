Violence and bullying disrupt sleep for LGBTQ+ adolescents

New research in the Journal of Adolescence found that among LGBTQ+ adolescents in the United States, those who experienced more violence because of their identity or more bullying because of their gender expression had more trouble falling asleep, whereas those who experienced more familial warmth had less trouble falling asleep.

Gender-based victimization, family rejection, absence of a gender-sexuality alliance, and not having a trusted adult at school were also related to trouble falling asleep for cisgender sexual minority youth (who identify with the gender they were assigned at birth but who are not heterosexual).

For gender minority youth, being able to use the restroom that matched their gender identity at school was related to less trouble falling asleep. Gender minority youth in general had slightly more trouble falling asleep than cisgender youth, and youth assigned female at birth reported slightly more trouble falling asleep than youth assigned male at birth.

Our work suggests that creating school and family environments that are safe and affirming could help LGBTQ+ adolescents sleep better, which is incredibly fundamental to positive health and development." Will Beischel, PhD, corresponding author of Loyola University Chicago