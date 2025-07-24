New redox-sensitive pathway reveals how cells activate AMPK in response to metabolic stress

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Higher Education PressJul 24 2025

AMP-activated protein kinase (AMPK) plays a central role in maintaining energy balance in cells, especially under energy stress. While upstream activation by the kinase LKB1 is well recognized, the precise mechanism by which LKB1 is mobilized under energy-deficient conditions has remained elusive.

A recent study published in Life Metabolism reports that ROS, molecules often associated with oxidative stress, serve as critical signaling intermediates in this process. Under conditions such as glucose deprivation or metformin treatment, intracellular ROS levels rise, promoting the S-glutathionylation of PKCζ at cysteine 48. This post-translational modification facilitates the interaction of PKCζ with the nuclear transport protein KPNA2 and its translocation into the nucleus, where PKCζ phosphorylates LKB1 at serine 428, triggering its export to the cytoplasm and activation of AMPK via phosphorylation of AMPK at Thr172. Disruption of ROS homeostasis with antioxidants like NAC or vitamin E blocks this cascade, indicating the essential role of ROS in AMPK activation.

The study also highlights the physiological relevance of this mechanism in vivo. In high-fat diet-fed mice, NAC treatment exacerbated hepatic lipid accumulation and blunted AMPK signaling, effects that could be reversed by overexpression of a constitutively active form of AMPK. Moreover, the hypoglycemic effect of metformin was abolished by NAC in diabetic mice, underscoring the importance of ROS in mediating AMPK-dependent metabolic benefits.

Related Stories

This work uncovers a novel redox-sensitive pathway that governs AMPK activation during energy stress. It suggests that interfering with ROS signaling might inadvertently compromise the efficacy of metabolic therapeutics like metformin. The findings not only deepen our understanding of energy-sensing pathways but also offer a framework for future interventions targeting redox-AMPK signaling in metabolic diseases.

Source:

Higher Education Press

Journal reference:

Fei, J., et al. (2025). Energy stress-induced PKCζ S-glutathionylation is essential for LKB1 cytoplasmic translocation and AMPK activation. Life Metabolism. doi.org/10.1093/lifemeta/loaf027.

Posted in: Cell Biology | Medical Science News | Medical Research News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Poor diet quality weakens resilience and mental health in food insecure populations
Better stress management predicts increased extroversion and openness
Social media analysis reveals emotional burden of children with multiple health conditions
Molecular stress makes old neurons vulnerable to neurodegenerative diseases
Stress-induced sleep may hold the key to faster recovery
Stress-activated gene damages insulin-producing cells in type 2 diabetes
Sound stress alone induces pain sensitivity and brain inflammation
Psychological stress drives ovarian tumor metastasis through NR3C1 and NUPR1

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Majority of U.S. workers report stress linked to job insecurity