Nightingale aims to apply cutting-edge blood analysis service within healthcare setting

Finnish biotech Nightingale Health, which provides a comprehensive blood analysis service world-wide to universities and medical research institutions, has announced a pilot of its technology in the healthcare sector. The goal of the pilot, in partnership with Finnish health service provider Coronaria, is to verify that Nightingale’s service can be successfully applied within a healthcare setting.

Nightingale's blood test can replace many routine blood tests currently used in healthcare (e.g. glucose tests). Additionally, Nightingale’s service provides other blood biomarkers that can enhance disease risk prediction. In the long-term, Nightingale plans to provide better tools for clinicians, enabling preventive healthcare for chronic diseases, such as diabetes and cardiovascular disease.

Nightingale Health laboratory. Photographer: Antti Kangas

"The only sustainable way to reduce the burden of chronic diseases is to invest in their prevention. The goal of this cooperative pilot with Coronaria is to prove Nightingale's technology's suitability for routine clinical use," said Nightingale Health's CEO Teemu Suna.

The pilot's cooperative partner Coronaria is one of Finland's largest providers of healthcare services.

"Coronaria aims to build a novel healthcare system in Finland that will benefit all of us, with patients receiving better care, personnel achieving more and society saving money. The emphasis in healthcare must be shifted to preventive and personalized care, especially for chronic disease treatments. We see Nightingale's blood analysis as an important tool to achieve this goal. As a result, we wanted to be the first to pilot the service in Finland", said Olli Karhi, member of the board of Cor Group.