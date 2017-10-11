TB Alliance announces phase 1 clinical trials of two novel tuberculosis drugs

October 11, 2017

TBA-7371 and sutezolid entered phase 1 clinical trials, TB Alliance announced today. Both compounds have proceeded through early preclinical development and were granted "Investigative New Drug" status by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The phase 1 clinical trials are presently ongoing.

"These two drugs give us great hope," said Dr. Mel Spigelman, president and CEO of TB Alliance. "As resistance to current TB treatments continues to grow, the need for compounds with no pre-existing resistance has become stark."

Related Stories

TBA-7371 is an antimicrobial compound developed by TB Alliance in collaboration with AstraZeneca. It is in a novel class of drugs known as DprE1 inhibitors, of which there are two other compounds in early development. With no pre-existing resistance or cross-resistance with other TB drugs, TBA-7371 could have significant potential in the treatment of TB.

Sutezolid is an oxazolidinone, a class of drugs that has already shown evidence of clinical activity against TB. The oxazolidinone, linezolid, has shown promising results as part of the Nix-TB study testing a treatment for extensively drug-resistant TB (XDR-TB). However, the toxicity associated with long term administration of linezolid can be problematic. In March 2017, TB Alliance and the Medicines Patent Pool announced a sublicensing agreement for the development and commercialization of sutezolid for the treatment of TB.

"Several years ago, TB drug development was at a standstill," said Dr. Spigelman. "But now we have the backbone of new regimens--with bedaquiline and pretomanid--that we're testing in advanced clinical trials along with other TB drugs. And while we still have a way to go before we arrive at a universal cure for this disease, we have building blocks coming through the research pipeline that show us we can get there."​

Source:

http://www.burness.com/

Posted in: Drug Trial News | Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

New Cornell discovery could lead to effective treatment for tuberculosis
Text messaging provides effective support in improving care for HIV, tuberculosis patients
Are expensive cancer drugs being approved without enough proof that they work?
Bespoke filtration equipment facilitates delivery of critical drugs to leading children’s hospital
'Pocket' project develops new low-cost test for accurate TB detection
Cocktail of drugs for HIV patients with advanced immunosuppression reduced deaths by 27%, study shows
Genetic variation linked to greater tuberculosis susceptibility
Newly discovered antibiotic could help treat drug-resistant tuberculosis

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Freezing Point Osmometry in Life Science Applications

Osmometry is a method to determine a sample´s osmolality. This is the total number of osmotically active particles solved in a solution. These particles influence the colligative properties of the solution, which include the boiling and freezing point but also the vapor pressure for instance.

Freezing Point Osmometry in Life Science Applications

Transitioning to automated liquid handling

We are working in the field of biomedical engineering and our specific focus is on the development of biohybrid medical systems or biohybrid implants. That means we combine a technical structure with a biological function to make medical systems and implants performing better.

Transitioning to automated liquid handling

Benefits of Biomarkers in Colorectal Cancer Treatment

Biomarkers fall into different categories: diagnostic biomarkers, are used to identify a disease; prognostic biomarkers, help clinicians to determine, for example, whether you're more likely to die or have problems with a disease; and there are some that can be used to inform treatment, to determine whether one therapy would be more successful than another.

Benefits of Biomarkers in Colorectal Cancer Treatment

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
South Texas fights tuberculosis one blood test at a time