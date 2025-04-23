Body image concerns drive interest in GLP-1 weight loss drugs, study finds

New research reveals that young adults with higher body shame and weight concerns are more likely to consider GLP-1 medications, despite significant side effects, unless buffered by strong body appreciation.

In a recent study published in the journal Body Image, researchers at Rutgers University in the USA investigated the relationship between individuals' body image and their interest in using glucagon-like peptide-1 agonists (GLP-1s) for weight loss. The study included 225 undergraduate students (mean age = 20.03, 71.2% female), all of whom completed online surveys to assess their awareness of GLP-1 medications and their interest in trying them to aid in weight reduction. Because the study sample was predominantly young, female, and college-based, the findings may not be fully generalizable to the broader U.S. adult population.

Study Findings

Participants with greater body shame, weight concerns, BMIs, and anti-fat bias were more likely to want to try GLP-1 medications despite their potential side effects. Of these, participants with higher BMIs and those who recently attempted weight loss using other means were most likely to seek GLP-1 interventions. Higher body appreciation was highlighted as a protective factor against GLP-1 use. However, it is important to note that the study's cross-sectional design means these findings are correlational, not causal; the data do not show that these factors cause interest in GLP-1 use.

Background

Glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) agonists are a relatively novel class of medications designed to help regulate blood sugar levels, metabolism, and appetite. Originally developed to treat type 2 diabetes (T2D), clinical trials have revealed the potential of some of these drugs, such as semaglutide, to promote substantial weight loss, leading to a growing trend of GLP-1 derivatives being administered for weight management.

The discourse surrounding GLP-1's weight management potential stems from the limited long-term efficacy of conventional weight-loss interventions. Individuals with poor body image may seek GLP-1 medications for their perceived health and aesthetic benefits despite numerous side effects, including nausea, diarrhea, pancreatitis, and gastroparesis.

Previous research has associated BMI with body image, suggesting that overweight or obese individuals may turn to GLP-1 medications to improve body satisfaction. However, no prior studies have validated the association between body image and interest in GLP-1 use—until now.

About the Study

The study aimed to assess participants' knowledge about GLP-1 medications, their interest in using them, and their willingness to tolerate side effects. The sample consisted of 225 undergraduate students from Rutgers University, with a mean age of 20.03 years and a female representation of 71.2%. Data were collected via online surveys between fall 2023 and spring 2024.

Participants answered questions regarding demographics, dieting status, body image, weight concerns, and prior knowledge of GLP-1. Custom questionnaires were used to measure GLP-1 awareness and body neutrality. The Anti-fat Attitudes Questionnaire (AFAQ) measured anti-fat bias, while the Body Appreciation Scale-2 (BAS-2) assessed body appreciation. BMI was calculated from self-reported height and weight. Other tools included the Objectified Body Consciousness Scale for Youth (Shame and Surveillance subscales), Weight Concerns Scale, and Weight Control Behavior Scale (WCBS).

The researchers note that self-reported height and weight can be subject to bias, and the study did not assess participants for eating disorders or clinical health conditions.

Key Findings

Just over half (53.3%) of participants had heard of GLP-1 medications. However, 79% reported disinterest in trying them, especially after learning about potential side effects. This low interest is notable given widespread media attention surrounding GLP-1s for weight loss.

Participants with higher BMI, weight concerns, body shame, surveillance, anti-fat bias, and lower body appreciation were more likely to express interest in trying GLP-1 medications and showed a higher tolerance for potential side effects. This was especially true for participants with a history of maladaptive weight loss behaviors.

Regression analysis identified BMI and past maladaptive weight loss behaviors as unique positive predictors of GLP-1 interest. In contrast, adaptive weight loss behaviors (e.g., healthy eating) were negatively associated with both GLP-1 interest and tolerance to side effects. Weight concerns were the strongest predictor of willingness to accept side effects.

"...among participants with average or below-average levels of body appreciation, greater weight concerns were related to greater willingness to tolerate the side effects, whereas there was no association between weight concerns and willingness to tolerate side effects among participants with above-average levels of body appreciation."

The study also highlights potential concerns for individuals at risk for eating disorders. GLP-1 use may exacerbate disordered eating or psychological distress. The authors recommend that health providers screen for eating disorders before prescribing GLP-1 medications.

Conclusions

This study reveals important associations between body image and interest in GLP-1 medications for weight loss. Individuals with higher BMIs and negative body perceptions were more likely to seek GLP-1 interventions. Because the study is cross-sectional, no causality can be inferred.

Body appreciation may act as a protective factor against interest in GLP-1s, suggesting that body image interventions could reduce reliance on such medications. Future research should explore these relationships in more diverse populations and investigate how GLP-1 use interacts with eating disorder symptoms and long-term mental health outcomes.