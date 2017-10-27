AACI, CDC, and ACS honor pediatricians who adopt effective HPV vaccination practices

October 27, 2017

Today the Association of American Cancer Institutes (AACI), the American Cancer Society, Inc., and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases announced 10 award winners as part of its HPV Vaccine Is Cancer Prevention campaign.

The campaign is designed to recognize pediatricians and pediatric and family practices who adopt effective HPV vaccination practices to make a positive impact on HPV vaccination rates among patients. A panel of CDC reviewers selected one awardee in each of the 10 U.S. Department of Health and Human Services regions. The winners are listed below.

HPV causes virtually all cases of cervical cancer and many other cancers for which there aren't recommended screening tests. Virtually all cases of cervical cancer are caused by HPV. More than 500,000 women are diagnosed with cervical cancer annually, and more than 250,000 women die from the cancer. In addition, most anal cancers are caused by HPV, and high percentages of other, more rare cancers are caused by the virus.

Drs. Douglas Lowy and John Schiller, in collaboration with researchers at Johns Hopkins University, conducted the first clinical trial of an HPV vaccine and in 2001 they reported it was safe and caused a strong immune response. This year, Drs. Lowy and Schiller received the Lasker-DeBakey Clinical Medical Research Award for their work on the HPV vaccine.

"HPV vaccination has provided a major advancement in the prevention of many types of cancer and will lead to better health and longer lives for many Americans,"' said AACI Executive Director Barbara Duffy Stewart, MPH. "AACI is proud to honor the dedicated pediatricians and other clinicians who have been recognized for their work in protecting young people from HPV. Their efforts support the educational, screening, prevention and outreach initiatives of our 97 cancer center members."

HPV Vaccine Is Cancer Prevention Campaign Award Winners (by U.S. Department of Health and Human Services region):

Region 1: Maine Medical Partners, Scarborough, Maine

Region 2: Jacobi Medical Center Children's Health Center, Bronx, New York

Region 3: Office of Sein Win, Falls Church, Virginia

Region 4: Department of Health Collier Immokalee Site Clinic, Immokalee, Florida

Region 5: Jane Goleman MD, FAAP, Columbus, Ohio

Region 6: St. Anthony Pediatrics Anthony, New Mexico

Region 7: Ozarks Community Hospital- Noel Clinic, Noel, Missouri

Region 8: Billings Area Indian Health Service Facilities: Wind River Service Unit Ft Washakie, Arapahoe, Wyoming

Region 9: Chinle Service Unit, Navajo Area Indian Health Service, Chinle, Arizona

Region 10: International Community Health Services, Seattle, Washington

