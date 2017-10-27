Study finds low public awareness of atrial fibrillation

October 27, 2017

In a Research and Practice in Thrombosis and Hemostasis study that surveyed the general public in 10 countries, only 48% of people were aware of atrial fibrillation (AF), which is lower than the awareness of other common diseases. AF is an irregular, often rapid heart rate that commonly causes poor blood flow. The rapid heartbeat may also allow blood to pool in the heart, which can cause clots to form and travel to the brain (potentially causing a stroke) or other parts of the body.

Awareness about AF ranged from 25% to 69% across countries, while awareness of the risk factors for AF ranged from 8% to 52% and awareness that AF leads to stroke ranged from 36% to 46%. There is evidence that people were honestly assessing their awareness of AF because, of those who indicated they were aware of AF, 82% correctly identified palpitations as an important AF symptom.

Related Stories

There are an estimated 33.5 million people with AF around the world, with about 5 million new cases found every year. The rate of stroke or embolism in people with AF varies widely depending on the presence of other risk factors. Therefore, it is important to identify AF and provide appropriate preventive treatment against stroke for those at especially high risk.

"Recognizing atrial fibrillation is as easy as having a doctor feel your pulse. It doesn't require an expensive diagnostic test," said lead author Dr. Aaron Wendelboe, of the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center. "And since early recognition and treatment can be an easy way to prevent a stroke, then increasing the public's awareness of atrial fibrillation should be a public health priority."

Source:

http://newsroom.wiley.com/press-release/research-and-practice-thrombosis-and-haemostasis/public-awareness-atrial-fibrillation-

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Weight loss following bariatric operation leads to improvements in heart health
Heart attack patients more likely to use emotion-focused coping strategies for stress
Scientists explore popular pre-heart transplant therapy’s impact on kidney function
African Americans have shorter lifespan because of heart disease and stroke
Researchers examine how palliative care impacts heart failure patients
New study describes how gene-environment interaction leads to congenital heart defects
Study shows feasibility of home monitoring to detect heart arrhythmias in developing fetuses
High systolic blood pressure increases risk of mitral regurgitation, study reveals

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Digital Pathology for Everyone

There are two problems that pathologists face today. The first is, that a pathologist’s diagnosis using tissue sections is becoming more complex. There are many more biomarkers, and clinicians now ask for a more precise diagnosis. Secondly, the number of pathologists worldwide is declining every day, as the profession is often overlooked in favor of other specializations.

Digital Pathology for Everyone

Measuring biological samples using SNAP

My group is interested in host pathogen interaction and we mainly focus on how bacteria enter cells. In essence, the idea is that if you can prevent bacteria from entering cells, then you will prevent illness.

Measuring biological samples using SNAP

Using AFM to study cell mechanics and function

My lab, broadly speaking, is interested in trying to understand interactions between cells and materials. Those could be materials that are present within living tissue or materials that we use for engineering purposes to try to do something of technological or therapeutic interest.

Using AFM to study cell mechanics and function
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Women have higher mortality risk than men in the first year after heart attack