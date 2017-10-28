Cancer researchers make breakthrough in identifying genetic changes during immunotherapy

October 28, 2017

For some cancer patients, the road to remission and healing can have its share of speed bumps. That's particularly true of patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) who develop a secondary, or acquired, resistance to immunotherapy, which initially was effective against their tumors. A team at Yale Cancer Center, led by cancer biologist Katerina Politi, PhD, has made a breakthrough in identifying genetic changes that occur during immunotherapy treatment and enable tumors to evade therapy in certain patients.

Immunotherapy has emerged as a promising treatment for NSCLC patients who are not a match for targeted therapies. The regimen acts on immune checkpoints so that T cells can identify and kill cancer cells. "Studies have found that patients can have very durable responses to immunotherapy," explained Dr. Politi, an Associate Professor in the Departments of Pathology and Medical Oncology. "And, they seem to have fewer and different toxicities than standard chemotherapy." Yale Cancer Center played a key role in the development of immunotherapy. Extensive clinical trials at Smilow Cancer Hospital paved the way for FDA approval of the groundbreaking immunotherapy drugs Nivolumab and Pembrolizumab for patients with NSCLC.

Some NSCLC patients have primary resistance to immunotherapy; the tumor doesn't respond at all to therapy. In her latest study, Dr. Politi's lab focused on acquired resistance. "It's a major problem," she said. "It's fascinating to see how a tumor evolves through therapy. As we began to learn more about how immune checkpoint inhibitors work in lung cancer, we began wondering how resistance would occur with these therapies that target the immune system."

The "we" that Dr. Politi refers to is the cross-disciplinary team of Yale Cancer Center experts who worked with her on the study: pathologists, cancer biologists, medical oncologists, geneticists, immunobiologists, and bioinformaticians. The team examined NSCLC patient tissue samples that were collected at two distinct points during treatment: before the patient was treated with the immunotherapy that caused the tumor to shrink, and after the tumor had developed resistance to the therapy and stopped responding. "Those samples and biopsies are critical for us to be able to understand what's happening throughout the course of therapy," she explained. "We're grateful to everyone who contributes to this research effort, because they have a huge impact."

The team sequenced each tissue sample's genome and looked for differences in the before-and-after samples. In one patient's samples, a mutation occurred in a vital protein known as B2M. "What happens when you don't have B2M is that T cells can't recognize the tumor cells," Dr. Politi said. "Even if you activate the T cells with immunotherapy, it won't work.

"It's fascinating to see how a tumor evolves through therapy. As we began to learn more about how immune checkpoint inhibitors work in lung cancer, we began wondering how resistance would occur."

Related Stories

The tumor escapes therapy." Their further research using mice and tumors grown from resistant tissue grafts confirmed a connection between the B2M protein and resistance.

"What we're doing now is trying to understand if there are other ways in which tumor cells can downregulate this pathway so that the T cells don't recognize the cancer cells," she said. "Are there other resistance mechanisms that aren't genetic that can do this?"

The B2M discovery is currently in press at Cancer Discovery and echoes strides made by Dr. Politi and her 11-member laboratory in their studies of resistance to targeted therapies. Their work on mutations in the Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor (EGFR) gene in patients with lung adenocarcinomas and related work earned Dr. Politi the Early Career Investigator Award from the American Society for Investigative Pathology.

"The discovery of a specific resistance mechanism to targeted therapies in EGFR mutant lung cancer allowed scientists to focus their efforts on figuring out ways to overcome such resistance," she explained. "We now have new therapies that target tumors with resistance to EGFR targeted therapies. Similarly, with immunotherapy, if we understand resistance, we can direct our efforts to overcome and prevent that resistance." The team's discovery of the B2M mutation is a shining example of the collaborative spirit of the Yale SPORE in Lung Cancer, an $11-million effort funded by the National Cancer Institute. Short for Specialized Programs of Research Excellence, the SPORE brings together experts across the Yale campus to work on projects focused on NSCLC, one of the world's most prevalent forms of cancer. In addition to the support from the SPORE, the Beatrice Kleinberg Neuwirth Fund for Pancreatic and Lung Cancer Research and the Diane and David B. Heller Charitable Foundation provided funds for the project.

"The progress that we have made on identification of B2M alterations is a shining example of the work that can be accomplished through the team assembled by a SPORE. The team's ability to sequence the tissue samples, before and after treatment with immunotherapy, relies on colleagues' support, beginning with our medical oncology team in Smilow, and through to our bioinformatics team," said Roy S. Herbst, MD, PhD, principal investigator of the Yale SPORE in Lung Cancer, Ensign Professor of Medicine, Chief of Medical Oncology, and Associate Director for Translational Research at Yale Cancer Center. "Their collective effort propelled this research forward to discovery."

Source:

http://yalecancercenter.org/

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Researchers reveal how certain nerves sustain prostate cancer growth
What men need to know: Prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of prostate cancer
Researchers discover new regulatory role for protein that links diet and disease
Gene circuit can be used to switch on inside cancer cells and stimulate immune attack, study suggests
New genetic variants contribute to the risk of breast cancer in women, study reveals
Researchers evaluate potential of stem cells, therapeutic agents in neurodegenerative diseases
Small RNA molecules trigger cancer cells to commit suicide
Arsenic trioxide could be powerful therapy to extend lives of certain glioblastoma patients

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Digital Pathology for Everyone

There are two problems that pathologists face today. The first is, that a pathologist’s diagnosis using tissue sections is becoming more complex. There are many more biomarkers, and clinicians now ask for a more precise diagnosis. Secondly, the number of pathologists worldwide is declining every day, as the profession is often overlooked in favor of other specializations.

Digital Pathology for Everyone

Measuring biological samples using SNAP

My group is interested in host pathogen interaction and we mainly focus on how bacteria enter cells. In essence, the idea is that if you can prevent bacteria from entering cells, then you will prevent illness.

Measuring biological samples using SNAP

Using AFM to study cell mechanics and function

My lab, broadly speaking, is interested in trying to understand interactions between cells and materials. Those could be materials that are present within living tissue or materials that we use for engineering purposes to try to do something of technological or therapeutic interest.

Using AFM to study cell mechanics and function

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Study reveals link between cancer relapse and body’s immune system