NHS tests potential of new SOS UK phone app to help during health emergency

October 31, 2017

People across South Yorkshire are being offered the opportunity to test the SOS UK  phone app which could potentially help healthcare professionals to know about allergies, conditions or other important facts about themselves in an emergency.

The app, which is being offered free of charge to users as part of the Perfect Patient Pathway NHS Test Bed project, also has the potential to alert next of kin or emergency contacts of the person’s whereabouts in an emergency situation.

The SOS UK app is one of a number of technology solutions that are being tested alongside new ways of delivering healthcare as part of the Perfect Patient Pathway Test Bed program.

The Perfect Patient Pathway is one of only seven sites in the country chosen to be a national Test Bed pilot site by NHS England. The Test Bed sites bring together GPs, hospitals, care homes and others to work with technology companies to see how new combinations of products and processes could improve patient care.

The project involving the SOS UK app is one of six projects being undertaken by the Perfect Patient Pathway Test Bed across South Yorkshire.

The SOS UK phone app is free to download for the patient or carer to create a health record, showing the information they want to share in an emergency such as allergies, medicines long term conditions, and/or special needs. The app then creates a unique QR code that can be saved to the phone lock screen or printed on an emergency card via the app. The app does not automatically link to any health organizations and there is no requirement on health professionals to review information entered into the SOS UK app  but if a paramedic or A&E doctor/nurse has the technology available to them,  they can scan the code using any QR code scanner or the camera on an iPhone / iPad, and have access to the details the patient/ carer has voluntarily entered.

Related Stories

It is envisaged this would be useful for circumstances where the patient may not be able to tell the healthcare professional this information themselves, perhaps due to being unconscious or if they cannot recall important information. The app also immediately notifies a user’s emergency contacts where they are when the code is scanned, or when the user taps the SOS UK emergency call button.

Liz Howarth, South Yorkshire and Bassetlaw Perfect Patient Pathway Test Bed Program Director said:

The Test Bed is an exciting program that allows us to see whether combining all sorts of new technologies with new ways of working can further improve patient care. We are offering people across South Yorkshire the opportunity to try out the SOS UK app, so that we can evaluate whether it is a good tool for improving people’s health.

The SOS UK is available from both the iTunes and Google Play app stores for download free of charge up until December 1st this year.

Dr. Bettina Experton, Founder and CEO of Humetrix said:

In partnership with the Perfect Patient Pathway Test Bed, we very much value the opportunity to offer the SOS UK app to the people of South Yorkshire so they will have their critical health information available at all times to share with emergency responders and provide them the ability to have their loved ones notified in the event of an emergency.

Source:

http://www.sth.nhs.uk/

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Healthcare News

Tags: , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Health-tech startups get accelerator class to speed ideas and solutions to healthcare marketplace
Digital revolution could radically change Europe’s healthcare system, says EESC
PatientPop introduces automatic Google Posts for healthcare practices
New study reveals extensive healthcare costs that result from acute kidney injury
Experts launch novel smartphone apps for AF patients and healthcare professionals
Carbon monoxide poisoning not routinely detected in healthcare system, report reveals
Skills for Health and Health Education England introduce new free Oral Healthcare Elearning course
New genomics study aims to evaluate effectiveness of blood test in detecting breast cancer

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Using Machine Learning to Accurately Diagnose Childhood Autism Sooner

Autism is a clinical diagnosis. There is no one test to diagnose autism. Depending on the type of medical professional diagnosing, typically the DSM-V (standard classification of mental disorders used by mental health professionals in the U.S.) is used to diagnose by primary care physicians, neurologists, and psychiatrists.

Using Machine Learning to Accurately Diagnose Childhood Autism Sooner

Digital Pathology for Everyone

There are two problems that pathologists face today. The first is, that a pathologist’s diagnosis using tissue sections is becoming more complex. There are many more biomarkers, and clinicians now ask for a more precise diagnosis. Secondly, the number of pathologists worldwide is declining every day, as the profession is often overlooked in favor of other specializations.

Digital Pathology for Everyone
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Celltrion Healthcare announces results from phase III CT-P13 switching trial in patients with Crohn's disease