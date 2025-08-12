Study explores how oxytocin influences brain activity to shape social behavior

Oxytocin promotes social behaviors and helps maintain relationships. But clinical trials in patients with autism show variability in how consistently oxytocin improves these behaviors. Steve Chang, from Yale University, led a study to explore how oxytocin influences brain activity to shape social behavior in rhesus monkeys and why its effects are so variable. This work is featured in JNeurosci's Central Questions for Social Neuroscience Research Special Collection.

The researchers focused on the basolateral amygdala (BLA) and the anterior cingulate cortex (ACC) because these brain areas process reward and integrate information during social decision-making. Delivering oxytocin directly into the BLA had state-dependent effects; when monkeys were socially motivated prior to oxytocin exposure, the hormone maintained socially beneficial decisions and social task behavior over a longer time period, but oxytocin didn't influence the same monkeys when they were less motivated. Brain activity supported these results showing that oxytocin increased BLA and ACC activity only when monkeys were socially motivated. Activity in the BLA and ACC was also more coordinated during prolonged social states, suggesting that oxytocin may stabilize communication in this pathway to sustain social behavior.

Says Chang, "We previously found that communication between these brain areas is important for social reward and behavior. So, the link between enhancement of this signal and prolonged social behavior was interesting to see." Elaborating on clinical implications, Chang adds, "We have to be more careful and not just use a standardized approach. Even within individuals, there are variations in the effectiveness of oxytocin treatment! It may be important to individually tailor treatments."