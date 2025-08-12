Study explores how oxytocin influences brain activity to shape social behavior

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Society for NeuroscienceAug 12 2025

Oxytocin promotes social behaviors and helps maintain relationships. But clinical trials in patients with autism show variability in how consistently oxytocin improves these behaviors. Steve Chang, from Yale University, led a study to explore how oxytocin influences brain activity to shape social behavior in rhesus monkeys and why its effects are so variable. This work is featured in JNeurosci's Central Questions for Social Neuroscience Research Special Collection. 

The researchers focused on the basolateral amygdala (BLA) and the anterior cingulate cortex (ACC) because these brain areas process reward and integrate information during social decision-making. Delivering oxytocin directly into the BLA had state-dependent effects; when monkeys were socially motivated prior to oxytocin exposure, the hormone maintained socially beneficial decisions and social task behavior over a longer time period, but oxytocin didn't influence the same monkeys when they were less motivated. Brain activity supported these results showing that oxytocin increased BLA and ACC activity only when monkeys were socially motivated. Activity in the BLA and ACC was also more coordinated during prolonged social states, suggesting that oxytocin may stabilize communication in this pathway to sustain social behavior. 

Says Chang, "We previously found that communication between these brain areas is important for social reward and behavior. So, the link between enhancement of this signal and prolonged social behavior was interesting to see." Elaborating on clinical implications, Chang adds, "We have to be more careful and not just use a standardized approach. Even within individuals, there are variations in the effectiveness of oxytocin treatment! It may be important to individually tailor treatments.

Source:

Society for Neuroscience

Journal reference:

Meisner, O. C., et al. Oxytocin in the amygdala sustains prosocial behavior via state-dependent amygdala-prefrontal modulation. JNeurosci. doi.org/10.1523/JNEUROSCI.2416-24.2025.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Parents’ workplace chemical exposure may be linked to behavioral challenges in children with autism
Johns Hopkins uncovers protein's unexpected role in brain signaling
UC Irvine researchers discover naturally occurring compounds to rejuvenate aging brain cells
Leptin could offer alternative to insulin for managing type 1 diabetes complication
Metformin’s blood sugar control starts in the brain, not just the liver, study finds
Scientists link brain lithium loss to early Alzheimer’s changes
Aging brains lose key proteins despite intact genetic blueprints
New research unveils vast influence of B vitamins on health and disease

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Researchers discover amyloid protein buildup in bone marrow of aging mice