Livecyte™ Cell Imaging and Analysis system adopted by the Translational Research Institute, Australia

November 1, 2017

The Translational Research Institute (TRI), Brisbane has become the first centre in Australia and the Asia Pacific region to adopt the Livecyte™ Cell Imaging and Analysis system.

After installation a Livecyte system at TRI, Phasefocus Biological Applications Specialist, Richard Kasprowicz runs through its operation with Alex Stevenson from the TRI Melanoma Research Group.

TRI was formed to enhance collaboration between science, healthcare and industry with the purpose of accelerating the application of innovative scientific research to improve healthcare outcomes.

The Institute, derived from a partnership between Queensland Health; Princess Alexandra Hospital, University of Queensland, Queensland University of Technology, Mater Research & its health partner DSM biologics, provides both laboratory facilities and resources to aid the research community in developing solutions which address key clinical issues.

Related Stories

Developed by UK-based company Phasefocus™, Livecyte enables quantitative, label free, live cell imaging and analysis of single and multiple cell types in heterogeneous cell populations using ptychographic quantitative phase imaging (QPI).

Requiring only low-level illumination, Livecyte provides a gentle experimental environment which mimics the behaviour of cells in “real life” making it suitable for more clinically and physiologically relevant primary and stem cell populations, alongside traditional cell assays.

Prof. Brian Gabrielli, who leads the Melanoma Research team at Mater Research saw the capabilities of Livecyte first-hand, during a visit to the University of York, UK and immediately recognized its potential to gain a better understanding of cell cycle defects associated with melanoma.

Following a review of the system’s functionality, funding was then successfully sought to procure Livecyte for the Microscopy core facility at TRI.

Senior microscopy scientist Dr Sandrine Roy who manages the facility commented:

The label-free imaging potential for primary cell studies is very exciting in tracking cell behaviour with minimal interference and we are all really excited to have such a powerful automated system to help with the data analysis."

Tracey Zimmermann, Phasefocus VP Global Sales added “We are delighted by TRI’s decision to purchase Livecyte for their microscopy facility.  This is a significant result for Phasefocus and we have great expectations for Livecyte in the Asia Pacific region, supported by the achievements of the researchers in Brisbane”.

Source:

Phasefocus

Posted in: Life Sciences News | Histology & Microscopy

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Phasefocus reports on new ptychography paper published in Nature Scientific Reports
Phasefocus invited to present a two day workshop on label-free cell imaging at CATIM
Livecyte® Kinetic Cytometer system by Phasefocus wins 2017 Microscopy Today Innovation Award
Virtual Lens series of label-free live cell imaging systems announced by Phasefocus

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Using Machine Learning to Accurately Diagnose Childhood Autism Sooner

Autism is a clinical diagnosis. There is no one test to diagnose autism. Depending on the type of medical professional diagnosing, typically the DSM-V (standard classification of mental disorders used by mental health professionals in the U.S.) is used to diagnose by primary care physicians, neurologists, and psychiatrists.

Using Machine Learning to Accurately Diagnose Childhood Autism Sooner

Digital Pathology for Everyone

There are two problems that pathologists face today. The first is, that a pathologist’s diagnosis using tissue sections is becoming more complex. There are many more biomarkers, and clinicians now ask for a more precise diagnosis. Secondly, the number of pathologists worldwide is declining every day, as the profession is often overlooked in favor of other specializations.

Digital Pathology for Everyone

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Francis Crick Institute selects Livecyte cell analysis system from Phasefocus