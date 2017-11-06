Hormone stimulation for fertility preservation did not increase relapse rate in women with breast cancer

November 6, 2017

Women who received hormone stimulation for fertility preservation did not have a higher relapse rate in breast cancer compared with unexposed control women in a study from Karolinska Institutet in Sweden published in Breast Cancer Research and Treatment. The results could influence the clinical practice for young cancer patients wishing to pursue fertility preservation.

Women presenting with breast cancer are often excluded from programs for fertility preservation due to a fear that the hormonal stimulation treatments required to retrieve eggs/embryos for cryopreservation might increase the risk of relapse.

Related Stories

Because breast cancer is the most common malignancy in women, researchers at Karolinska Institutet conducted a study to investigate the safety of fertility preservation in 188 women with breast cancer who had undergone hormonal treatment from 1999-2013 in the Stockholm healthcare region. The control group of 378 women comprised data retrieved from the Regional Breast Cancer Register. Data linkage to the register allowed the researchers to follow-up the progress of both the exposed women, who underwent fertility preservation treatment, and the unexposed matched controls, who did not receive fertility preservation treatment, over the same period.

The study findings reveal that women who received hormone stimulation did not present with a higher relapse rate than unexposed control women. The results remained virtually unchanged after adjustment for age and calendar period of diagnosis, tumour size, oestrogen receptor status, affected lymph nodes and chemotherapy treatment.

"Our work could potentially influence medical care and clinical practice to the benefit of young cancer patients wishing to pursue fertility preservation options", says the responsible researcher, Kenny Rodriguez-Wallberg, at the Department of Oncology-Pathology, Karolinska Institutet. "Having a chance to build a future family after surviving cancer is currently recognized as a primary quality of survival issue for young people with cancer".

Source:

http://ki.se/en/news/fertility-preservation-with-hormone-stimulation-did-not-increase-risk-of-breast-cancer-relapse

Posted in: Medical Procedure News | Medical Research News | Women's Health News

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Researchers are studying tailored treatments to improve prostate cancer care
Discovery of genetic markers could guide individualized treatments for advanced prostate cancer
FDA warning on miracle marijuana cures for cancer
Prolonged use of PPIs linked with two-fold increased risk of stomach cancer, study finds
Researchers develop new, three-step system to eliminate colorectal cancer
Increased risk of cancer among men with a curved penis
Dream Team plans to stop pancreatic cancer before symptoms occur
Researchers investigate how component of soy may suppress breast cancer development

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

An alternative approach to augmenting the effect of antibiotics in chronic CF lung infections

There are about 77,000 people known to have cystic fibrosis. That's from the various cystic fibrosis registries available globally. The World Health Organization suggests that this number may be low, because there's no reporting on cystic fibrosis from the developing world. The accepted number, at the moment, is about 80,000. That's the one that is used for most of the work that's being done on cystic fibrosis.

An alternative approach to augmenting the effect of antibiotics in chronic CF lung infections

Using Machine Learning to Accurately Diagnose Childhood Autism Sooner

Autism is a clinical diagnosis. There is no one test to diagnose autism. Depending on the type of medical professional diagnosing, typically the DSM-V (standard classification of mental disorders used by mental health professionals in the U.S.) is used to diagnose by primary care physicians, neurologists, and psychiatrists.

Using Machine Learning to Accurately Diagnose Childhood Autism Sooner
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Non-invasive diagnostic tool developed for early detection of ovarian cancer