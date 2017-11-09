Alarming co-occurrence of type 2 diabetes and CVD demands more awareness to address risks, improve health

November 9, 2017

The Partnership to Fight Chronic Disease (PFCD) today hosted an important health observance briefing to raise awareness of the co-occurrence of type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease (CVD), "National Diabetes Heart Connection Day." Diabetes affects 29.1 million people in the U.S., including 8.1 million people who are undiagnosed. Another 86 million more -- one in three adults -- have prediabetes and 15-30 percent will develop diabetes within five years without change. Because people with diabetes have a higher risk of developing heart disease this can contribute to a notably reduced life expectancy. Compounding that, cardiovascular disease is the underlying cause of 1 in 3 deaths in the U.S. Clearly, making the diabetes heart connection is a must.

This effort to motivate change in health care that could prevent and better manage these costly chronic diseases and save lives has been bolstered by an official resolution now passed in the U.S. Senate and introduced in the House of Representatives with great thanks to Senators Bill Nelson (D-FL) and Marco Rubio (R-FL) and Representatives Elizabeth Esty (D-CT) and Rick Allen (R-GA).

Less than half of those with diabetes are aware that type 2 diabetes puts them at a much higher risk for cardiovascular disease complications. Lack of awareness prevents people with diabetes, their families, and their health care providers from addressing risks and improving health. Preventable deaths are tragic evidence of missed opportunities to improve the overall health, and an official awareness campaign is an important public statement of the problem and commitment to addressing it.

Today's inaugural observance of national diabetes heart health awareness was highlighted by perspectives from every angle of this discussion - Anne Dalin, a person with diabetes who suffered a recent heart attack, Dr. Omar Lattouf, a cardiothoracic surgeon, John Clymer, Executive Director of the National Forum for Heart Disease & Stroke Prevention, Ann Forburger, National Association of Chronic Diseases Directors, and Partnership to Fight Chronic Disease Chairman, Ken Thorpe, a health economist.

Related Stories

"In the fight against chronic disease which takes far too many lives and consumes an unnecessary excess of health care dollars, we seemed to have lost sight of the power of prevention. We must do better to diagnose, treat and prevent chronic conditions like diabetes and cardiovascular diseases, and one of the first and most important actions we can take is to raise awareness among patients, providers and policymakers of the alarming co-existence of these two debilitating conditions, and what can be done to avoid them in the first place," urged PFCD Chairman Ken Thorpe.

There are more than 30 organizations who pledged support for this important effort.

"Boehringer Ingelheim is committed to supporting efforts to raise awareness, understanding and action towards reducing the impact of heart related complications for people with type 2 diabetes," said Thomas Seck, M.D., vice president, Clinical Development and Medical Affairs, Primary Care, Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc. "Education on the link between diabetes and heart disease is crucial, because the sooner people know their risk, the sooner they can do something about it."

Source:

http://www.fightchronicdisease.org/latest-news/increasing-co-occurrence-diabetes-and-cardiovascular-disease-demands-greater-awareness

Posted in: Medical Condition News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Artificial beta cells could be first step to new treatment for diabetes
Scientific Statement captures evolving understanding of microvascular complications related to diabetes
Study finds significant drop in proportion of undiagnosed diabetes cases
Losing weight with diet, physical activity can improve blood flow in the brain of older adults with diabetes
Historically ignored racial groups experience high rates of major health problems
Stem cells could help improve blood circulation in diabetic patients with peripheral artery disease
New discovery in beta-cell pathway shows potential to improve effectiveness of diabetes drugs
Certain factors associated with sleep disturbance in type 2 diabetes patients

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

An alternative approach to augmenting the effect of antibiotics in chronic CF lung infections

There are about 77,000 people known to have cystic fibrosis. That's from the various cystic fibrosis registries available globally. The World Health Organization suggests that this number may be low, because there's no reporting on cystic fibrosis from the developing world. The accepted number, at the moment, is about 80,000. That's the one that is used for most of the work that's being done on cystic fibrosis.

An alternative approach to augmenting the effect of antibiotics in chronic CF lung infections

Using Machine Learning to Accurately Diagnose Childhood Autism Sooner

Autism is a clinical diagnosis. There is no one test to diagnose autism. Depending on the type of medical professional diagnosing, typically the DSM-V (standard classification of mental disorders used by mental health professionals in the U.S.) is used to diagnose by primary care physicians, neurologists, and psychiatrists.

Using Machine Learning to Accurately Diagnose Childhood Autism Sooner

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Sugar-sweetened beverage consumption increases risk of diabetes, metabolic syndrome