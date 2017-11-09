Study examines fall prevention program designed to help aging adults

November 9, 2017

Two NDSU researchers have published a paper giving high marks to a program designed to help aging adults prevent falls.

Sean Brotherson, professor and NDSU Extension family science specialist, and Jane Strommen, assistant professor of practice and NDSU Extension aging specialist, annually assess the effectiveness of the Stepping On program. The fall prevention effort is a collaboration of the NDSU Extension Service, state health department and community partners.

Together with Zhen Yang, a former NDSU developmental science graduate student, Brotherson and Strommen wrote an article titled "Older Adult Knowledge and Behavior Change in the Stepping On Fall Prevention Program in A Community Setting," published in the Journal of Human Sciences and Extension's October 2017 issue.

According to the abstract, one out of every three Americans age 65 and over falls at least once each year, making fall-related injuries among older adults a major public health concern. Prevention of falls has emerged as a key issue, and Stepping On is an evidence-based fall prevention program designed to help older adults take control of fall risk factors, explore different behaviors and reduce the risk of falling.

The study shared evaluation findings conducted with 182 Stepping On participants who took part in 21 workshops from 2013 to 2015. Older adults in the program demonstrated high satisfaction with program quality, positive knowledge results related to fall risk factors and prevention and substantial follow-through on behavioral steps to minimize fall risk.

"Our study highlighted the partnership between NDSU Extension and state and local partners in efforts to use education to address a significant health concern for older adults," Strommen said. "The positive findings suggest the value of such partnership efforts in reducing risks to older adults and implementing safety strategies to help maintain independence and quality of life for seniors."

Related Stories

The researchers said participants also shared positive feedback about the program in their responses to open-ended questions.

"Falls are a leading cause of injury and death for adults over the age of 65, and may result in hip or joint injuries, head trauma, mobility challenges, fear and anxiety," Brotherson said. "This study is important because it shows that the Stepping On program significantly increases knowledge of fall risk factors and how to prevent them. Also, participants become more likely to practice steps to prevent falls, which assists in reducing falls and also saves money in the health care system and the community."

The study concluded that programs designed to reduce fall risk factors and enhance the quality of life can be a critical tool to help older adults, educators and community leaders address the issue.

Brotherson, who earned his doctorate at Oregon State University, lists his research interests as parenting and fatherhood, healthy marriages, family stress, rural families, grief and bereavement, family life education and family policy.

Strommen earned her doctorate at NDSU and includes family caregiving, rural elders, aging in place and healthy aging among her research interests.

Source:

https://www.ndsu.edu/news/view/detail/31364/

Posted in: Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

For active seniors, cohousing offers a cozier alternative to downsizing
‘Deprescribing’ gains support from majority of Canadians over 65, survey shows
Older surgical patients with diabetes may be at higher risk of developing POCD
Despite boost in social security, rising Medicare Part B costs leave seniors in bind
Fires prey on frail residents living on their own
Caregivers draw support by mapping their relationships
Comprehensive risk assessment can help prevent fall injuries among seniors
Speech information found to be more distracting for older drivers

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

An alternative approach to augmenting the effect of antibiotics in chronic CF lung infections

There are about 77,000 people known to have cystic fibrosis. That's from the various cystic fibrosis registries available globally. The World Health Organization suggests that this number may be low, because there's no reporting on cystic fibrosis from the developing world. The accepted number, at the moment, is about 80,000. That's the one that is used for most of the work that's being done on cystic fibrosis.

An alternative approach to augmenting the effect of antibiotics in chronic CF lung infections

Using Machine Learning to Accurately Diagnose Childhood Autism Sooner

Autism is a clinical diagnosis. There is no one test to diagnose autism. Depending on the type of medical professional diagnosing, typically the DSM-V (standard classification of mental disorders used by mental health professionals in the U.S.) is used to diagnose by primary care physicians, neurologists, and psychiatrists.

Using Machine Learning to Accurately Diagnose Childhood Autism Sooner

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Medicare vs. Medicare Advantage: How to choose